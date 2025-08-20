Everything New Coming to Netflix September 2025

September 2025 is packed with must-watch content on Netflix. From highly anticipated series returns like Alice in Borderland Season 3 and Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to the historic live boxing match between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, there’s something for everyone this month.

September 1

8 Mile

A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Billy Madison

The Boy Next Door

Boyz n the Hood

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bridesmaids

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chicken Run

Dennis the Menace

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Good Advice

The Four Seasons

Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Inglourious Basterds

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Knocked Up

LA LA Land

The Land Before Time

Liar Liar

Limitless

Long Shot

Money Talks

Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5

Paddington

Phantom Thread

Puss in Boots

The Rookie (1990)

The Running Man

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Stand by Me

We’re the Millers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

September 3

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2

September 4

Countdown: Canelo v Crawford

Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2

September 5

Inspector Zende

Love Con Revenge

September 7

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

September 8

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish

Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2

September 9

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You

Kiss or Die

September 10

aka Charlie Sheen

The Dead Girls

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5

Love is Blind: France

September 11

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Diary of a Ditched Girl

Kontrabida Academy

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2

Wolf King: Season 2

September 12

Beauty and the Bester

Maledictions

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series

The Wrong Paris

You and Everything Else

September 13

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (Live Event)

September 14

Ancient Aliens: Season 11

Moving On

September 15

Call the Midwife: Series 14

Nashville: Seasons 1-6

S.W.A.T.: Season 8

September 17

1670: Season 2

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen

Next Gen Chef

September 18

The BA***DS of Bollywood

Black Rabbit

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel

Same Day with Someone

September 19

Billionaires’ Bunker

Cobweb

Haunted Hotel

She Said Maybe

September 22

Blippi’s Job Show: Season 2

September 23

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy

Spartacus: Seasons 1-4

September 24

The Guest

September 25

Alice in Borderland: Season 3

House of Guinness

Wayward

September 26

Ángela: Limited Series

French Lover

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 4

Ruth & Boaz

September 28

10 Things I Hate About You

Idiocracy

Sweet Home Alabama

September 30

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business

Interview with the Vampire: Season 2

Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods

