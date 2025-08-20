Everything New Coming to Netflix September 2025

September 2025 is packed with must-watch content on Netflix. From highly anticipated series returns like Alice in Borderland Season 3 and Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to the historic live boxing match between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, there’s something for everyone this month.
September 1
- 8 Mile
- A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Billy Madison
- The Boy Next Door
- Boyz n the Hood
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bridesmaids
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chicken Run
- Dennis the Menace
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Escape Room
- Good Advice
- The Four Seasons
- Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4
- Hot Shots!
- Hot Shots! Part Deux
- Inglourious Basterds
- Inside Man
- Inside Man: Most Wanted
- Knocked Up
- LA LA Land
- The Land Before Time
- Liar Liar
- Limitless
- Long Shot
- Money Talks
- Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5
- Paddington
- Phantom Thread
- Puss in Boots
- The Rookie (1990)
- The Running Man
- Shark Tale
- Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Shrek Forever After
- Shrek the Third
- Stand by Me
- We’re the Millers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
September 3
- Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2
September 4
- Countdown: Canelo v Crawford
- Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2
September 5
- Inspector Zende
- Love Con Revenge
September 7
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
September 8
- Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish
- Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2
September 9
- Daddy’s Home
- Daddy’s Home 2
- Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You
- Kiss or Die
September 10
- aka Charlie Sheen
- The Dead Girls
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5
- Love is Blind: France
September 11
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Diary of a Ditched Girl
- Kontrabida Academy
- Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2
- Wolf King: Season 2
September 12
- Beauty and the Bester
- Maledictions
- Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series
- The Wrong Paris
- You and Everything Else
September 13
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (Live Event)
September 14
- Ancient Aliens: Season 11
- Moving On
September 15
- Call the Midwife: Series 14
- Nashville: Seasons 1-6
- S.W.A.T.: Season 8
September 17
- 1670: Season 2
- Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen
- Next Gen Chef
September 18
- The BA***DS of Bollywood
- Black Rabbit
- Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel
- Same Day with Someone
September 19
- Billionaires’ Bunker
- Cobweb
- Haunted Hotel
- She Said Maybe
September 22
- Blippi’s Job Show: Season 2
September 23
- Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy
- Spartacus: Seasons 1-4
September 24
- The Guest
September 25
- Alice in Borderland: Season 3
- House of Guinness
- Wayward
September 26
- Ángela: Limited Series
- French Lover
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 4
- Ruth & Boaz
September 28
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Idiocracy
- Sweet Home Alabama
September 30
- Earthquake: Joke Telling Business
- Interview with the Vampire: Season 2
- Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!