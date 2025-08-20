Everything New Coming to Netflix September 2025

September 2025 is packed with must-watch content on Netflix. From highly anticipated series returns like Alice in Borderland Season 3 and Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to the historic live boxing match between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, there’s something for everyone this month.

September 1

  • 8 Mile
  • A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • Billy Madison
  • The Boy Next Door
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Bridesmaids
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chicken Run
  • Dennis the Menace
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Edge of Tomorrow
  • Escape Room
  • Good Advice
  • The Four Seasons
  • Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4
  • Hot Shots!
  • Hot Shots! Part Deux
  • Inglourious Basterds
  • Inside Man
  • Inside Man: Most Wanted
  • Knocked Up
  • LA LA Land
  • The Land Before Time
  • Liar Liar
  • Limitless
  • Long Shot
  • Money Talks
  • Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5
  • Paddington
  • Phantom Thread
  • Puss in Boots
  • The Rookie (1990)
  • The Running Man
  • Shark Tale
  • Sherlock Holmes
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Shrek Forever After
  • Shrek the Third
  • Stand by Me
  • We’re the Millers
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

September 3

  • Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2

September 4

  • Countdown: Canelo v Crawford
  • Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2

September 5

  • Inspector Zende
  • Love Con Revenge

September 7

  • The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

September 8

  • Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish
  • Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2

September 9

  • Daddy’s Home
  • Daddy’s Home 2
  • Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You
  • Kiss or Die

September 10

  • aka Charlie Sheen
  • The Dead Girls
  • Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5
  • Love is Blind: France

September 11

  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
  • Diary of a Ditched Girl
  • Kontrabida Academy
  • Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2
  • Wolf King: Season 2

September 12

  • Beauty and the Bester
  • Maledictions
  • Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series
  • The Wrong Paris
  • You and Everything Else

September 13

  • Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (Live Event)

September 14

  • Ancient Aliens: Season 11
  • Moving On

September 15

  • Call the Midwife: Series 14
  • Nashville: Seasons 1-6
  • S.W.A.T.: Season 8

September 17

  • 1670: Season 2
  • Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen
  • Next Gen Chef

September 18

  • The BA***DS of Bollywood
  • Black Rabbit
  • Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel
  • Same Day with Someone

September 19

  • Billionaires’ Bunker
  • Cobweb
  • Haunted Hotel
  • She Said Maybe

September 22

  • Blippi’s Job Show: Season 2

September 23

  • Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy
  • Spartacus: Seasons 1-4

September 24

  • The Guest

September 25

  • Alice in Borderland: Season 3
  • House of Guinness
  • Wayward

September 26

  • Ángela: Limited Series
  • French Lover
  • Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 4
  • Ruth & Boaz

September 28

  • 10 Things I Hate About You
  • Idiocracy
  • Sweet Home Alabama

September 30

  • Earthquake: Joke Telling Business
  • Interview with the Vampire: Season 2
  • Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods

