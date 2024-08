Everything New Coming to Netflix September 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for September 2024.

September 1, 2024

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

September 2, 2024

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4

September 3, 2024

Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 4, 2024

Outlast: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 5, 2024

Apollo 13: Survival — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Couple — NETFLIX SERIES

September 6, 2024

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía — NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Ridge — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 7, 2024

Edge of Tomorrow

September 9, 2024

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 10, 2024

Ahir Shah: Ends — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father — NETFLIX SERIES

September 11, 2024

Boxer — NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Technoboys — NETFLIX FILM

September 12, 2024

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Billionaire Island — NETFLIX SERIES

Black Mass

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

September 13, 2024

Officer Black Belt — NETFLIX FILM

Sector 36 — NETFLIX FILM

Uglies — NETFLIX FILM

September 15, 2024

Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23

September 16, 2024

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

CoComelon: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Entourage

September 17, 2024

Culinary Class Wars — NETFLIX SERIES

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

September 18, 2024

Envious — NETFLIX SERIES

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 19, 2024

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — NETFLIX SERIES

The Queen of Villains — NETFLIX SERIES

Twilight of the Gods — NETFLIX SERIES

September 20, 2024

His Three Daughters — NETFLIX FILM

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty — NETFLIX SERIES

September 24, 2024

Penelope: Season 1

September 26, 2024

A True Gentleman — NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Nobody Wants This — NETFLIX SERIES

September 27, 2024

Lisabi: The Uprising — NETFLIX FILM

Rez Ball — NETFLIX FILM

We Were Kings — NETFLIX SERIES

Will & Harper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

