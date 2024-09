Everything New Coming to Netflix October 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for October 2024.

October 1, 2024

Making It in Marbella (NETFLIX SERIES)

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You’re Next

October 2, 2024

Chef’s Table: Noodles (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Love Is Blind: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

October 3, 2024

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Blue Box (NETFLIX ANIME)

Heartstopper: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Trouble (NETFLIX FILM)

October 4, 2024

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)

CTRL (NETFLIX FILM)

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE (NETFLIX FILM)

The Platform 2 (NETFLIX FILM)

S.W.A.T.: Season 7

October 5, 2024

Ranma1/2 (NETFLIX ANIME)

October 7, 2024

The Menendez Brothers (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

October 8, 2024

Ali Wong: Single Lady (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition (NETFLIX LIVE EVENT)

October 9, 2024

Deceitful Love (NETFLIX SERIES)

Love Is Blind: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES) (new episodes)

Starting 5 (NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES)

The Secret of the River (NETFLIX SERIES)

October 10, 2024

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Love Is Blind, Habibi (NETFLIX SERIES)

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (NETFLIX SERIES)

October 11, 2024

In Her Place (NETFLIX FILM)

Lonely Planet (NETFLIX FILM)

Scream

Uprising (NETFLIX FILM)

October 12, 2024

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business (NETFLIX SERIES)

Clifford the Big Red Dog

October 14, 2024

Mighty Monsterwheelies (NETFLIX FAMILY)

October 15, 2024

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge (NETFLIX SERIES)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

October 16, 2024

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

I AM A KILLER: Season 5 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Justice (NETFLIX FILM)

Love Is Blind: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES) (new episodes)

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap

October 17, 2024

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (NETFLIX ANIME)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Outside (NETFLIX FILM)

The Shadow Strays (NETFLIX FILM)

October 18, 2024

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is (NETFLIX SERIES)

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs (NETFLIX FILM)

The Turnaround (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Woman of the Hour (NETFLIX FILM)

Yintah (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

October 19, 2024

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14

October 21, 2024

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

October 22, 2024

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

October 23, 2024

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES)

Family Pack (NETFLIX FILM)

Love Is Blind: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES) (new episode)

This is the Zodiac Speaking (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

October 24, 2024

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (NETFLIX SERIES)

Territory (NETFLIX SERIES)

October 25, 2024

Don’t Move (NETFLIX FILM)

Hellbound: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Hijack ’93 (NETFLIX FILM)

The Last Night at Tremore Beach (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 (NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES)

October 28, 2024

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show

October 29, 2024

Botched: Seasons 2-3

Tom Papa: Home Free (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

October 30, 2024

Go Ahead, Brother (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Martha (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Time Cut (NETFLIX FILM)

October 31, 2024

The Diplomat: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Murder Mindfully (NETFLIX SERIES)

