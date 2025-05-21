Everything New Coming to Netflix June 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
1

Netflix June 2025 Complete Release Schedule. Wondering what’s coming to Netflix this June 2025? Here’s the complete day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the streaming platform.

Coming Soon

  • The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 3 (IN)
  • Rana Naidu: Season 2 (IN)
  • Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES)

June 1, 2025

  • The American
  • Barbarian
  • Bee Movie
  • The Birds
  • The Blues Brothers
  • The Devil’s Own
  • Dune (1984)
  • The Equalizer
  • Family Plot
  • Focus
  • Frenzy
  • The Great Outdoors
  • Hitchcock
  • Hop
  • The Legend of Zorro
  • The Man Who Knew Too Much
  • Neighbors
  • Now You See Me
  • Now You See Me 2
  • The Nutty Professor
  • Pokémon The Series: XY
  • Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
  • Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
  • Rear Window
  • The Theory of Everything
  • The Town
  • U-571
  • Us
  • Vertigo

June 3, 2025

  • Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT)

June 4, 2025

  • Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR)
  • Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO)
  • Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal

June 5, 2025

  • Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE)
  • Ginny & Georgia: Season 3
  • Tires: Season 2

June 6, 2025

  • K.O. (FR)
  • Mercy For None (KR)
  • TYLER PERRY’S STRAW
  • The Survivors (AU)

June 7, 2025

  • Boys on the Side
  • Piece by Piece

June 9, 2025

  • The Creature Cases: Chapter 5

June 10, 2025

  • Families Like Ours (DK)
  • Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB)

June 11, 2025

  • Aniela (PL)
  • Cheers to Life (BR)
  • Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR)
  • Our Times (MX)
  • Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

June 12, 2025

  • The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
  • FUBAR: Season 2
  • Plane

June 13, 2025

  • Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA)

June 14, 2025

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21

June 16, 2025

  • The Last Witch Hunter

June 17, 2025

  • Justin Willman: Magic Lover
  • Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE)
  • Scandal: Seasons 1-7
  • Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB)

June 18, 2025

  • AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2
  • Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX)
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8
  • YOLANTHE (NL)

June 19, 2025

  • The Waterfront

June 20, 2025

  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Olympo (ES)
  • Semi-Soeter (ZA)

June 22, 2025

  • The Intern

June 24, 2025

  • Steph Tolev: Filth Queen
  • Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB)

June 25, 2025

  • The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2

June 27, 2025

  • Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP)
  • Squid Game: Season 3 (KR)

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR