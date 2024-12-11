Everything New Coming to Netflix January 2025

Michael Carpenter
154

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for January 2025.

Netflix Releases: January 2025

January 1

  • Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever
  • The Love Scam
  • Missing You
  • Number 24
  • 13 Going on 30
  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
  • Apollo 13
  • Blended
  • Bruce Almighty
  • Colombiana
  • Dallas Buyers Club
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
  • Erin Brockovich
  • Hotel Transylvania
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Inception
  • Interstellar
  • Little Fockers
  • Love Actually
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Melancholia
  • The Net
  • Notting Hill
  • Out of Africa
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3
  • Schindler’s List
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3

January 2

  • Cunk on Life
  • Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2

January 3

  • Bandidos: Season 2
  • Love Is Blind: Germany
  • Shafted
  • Selling The City
  • Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

January 4

  • When the Stars Gossip

January 6

  • My Happy Marriage: Season 2
  • WWE Raw: 2025

January 7

  • The Breakthrough
  • Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy
  • The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Week of December 31, 2024)
  • Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
  • Younger: Seasons 1-7

January 8

  • Dubai Bling: Season 3
  • Fake Profile: Season 2
  • Hound’s Hill
  • I AM A KILLER: Season 6
  • Subteran

January 9

  • American Primeval
  • Asura
  • I am Ilary
  • Lion
  • The Upshaws: Part 6

January 10

  • Ad Vitam
  • Alpha Males: Season 3
  • Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)

January 11

  • SAKAMOTO DAYS

January 13

  • The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

January 14

  • Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart
  • Single’s Inferno: Season 4

January 15

  • Hereditary
  • Krapopolis: Season 1
  • Public Disorder

January 16

  • XO, Kitty: Season 2

January 17

  • Back in Action
  • Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)
  • Young, Famous & African: Season 3

January 18

  • SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)

January 21

  • The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Week of January 10, 2025)

January 22

  • W.A.G.s to Riches

January 23

  • NCIS: Seasons 1-5
  • The Night Agent: Season 2

January 24

  • The Sand Castle

January 25

  • SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)

January 26

  • You Hurt My Feelings

January 28

  • The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Week of January 17, 2025)
  • Liza Treyger: Night Owl

January 29

  • Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2

January 30

  • Mo: Season 2
  • The Recruit: Season 2
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2

January 31

  • Lucca’s World
  • The Snow Girl: Season 2

Leaving Netflix in January

January 1

  • Jigsaw

January 3

  • A.X.L.

January 7

  • 65

January 9

  • Focus
  • The Wedding Year

January 11

  • Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

January 14

  • The Magicians: Seasons 1-5
  • Monk: Seasons 1-8

January 15

  • Cats
  • New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5
  • Selma

January 20

  • The Gift

January 25

  • The Babadook
  • The Rental

January 26

  • FullMetal Alchemist
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith

January 31

  • 21 Jump Street
  • 22 Jump Street
  • The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Project X
  • White Chicks
  • White House Down
  • Whitney
  • We’re the Millers
  • Zero Dark Thirty

