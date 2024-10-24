Everything New Coming to Max in November 2024

TITLES COMING TO MAX IN NOVEMBER:
November 1
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story (1983)
Another Earth (2011)
Big Miracle (2012)
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)
Dirty Harry (1971)
Elf (2003)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Goodfellas (1990)
He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
Janet Planet (2023) (A24)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Extra Man (2010)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Hangover (2009)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Other Side of the Door (2016)
The Polar Express (2004)
Unforgiven (1992)
Unstoppable (2010)
November 2
Cleats & Convos, Episode 104
November 3
Before They Kill Again, Season 1 (ID)
Invincible Fight Girl, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate), Season 1 (HBO Original)
November 4
Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
November 5
Game Changers, Season 1 (Discovery)
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
November 6
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 201 – 204
Feuds Turned Fatal, Season 1 (ID)
November 7
Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro – O Rei Da Jogada) (Max Original)
November 8
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network) (following linear debut)
November 9
Cleats & Convos, Episode 106
Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)
November 10
Build for Off-Road, Season 1
November 11
Bellator: Fight Week Paris, Season 7
November 12
Christina in the Country, Season 2 (HGTV)
Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)
Operation Undercover, Season 1 (ID)
TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, Season 1 (CNN Original Series)
November 13
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network) (following linear debut)
Call Me Ted
Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 1 (HGTV)
November 14
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log
Calcifer Yule Log
Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (CNN Films)
Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 1 (Food Network)
Lost Monster Files, Season 1 (Discovery)
The Dog House: UK, Season 5 Christmas Special (Max Original)
November 15
Casi el Paraíso (2024)
The Last Woodsmen, Season 1 (Discovery)
November 16
Cleats & Convos, Episode 107
November 17
Dune: Prophecy, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Dynasties II, Season 1 (discovery+)
First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)
November 18
Watchmen: Chapter I (2024)
November 19
Night Is Not Eternal (HBO Original)
November 20
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 205
Surveilled (HBO Original)
November 21
Human vs. Hamster (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 4 (Discovery)
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 (Max Original)
November 25
Get Millie Black (HBO Original)
November 26
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)
Chopped: Volume 3, Season 59 (Food Network)
November 27
Barnwood Builders, Season 19 (Magnolia Network)
Good Bones, Season 9 (HGTV)
November 28
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)
Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)
Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)
November 29
Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)
November 30
Cleats & Convos, Episode 108
