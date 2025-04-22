Everything New Coming to Max in May 2025

What’s New On Max This May? Debuts Of Max Original Drama Series “Duster,” HBO Original Film “Mountainhead,” And HBO Original Two-Part Documentary “Pee-wee as Himself. ” Here are all the titles coming to Max for May 2025.

May 1

100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

A Haunted House (2013)

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

A Private War (2018)

Badman’s Country (1958)

Barricade (1950)

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940)

Carson City (1952)

Chronicle (2012)

Chronicle: Director’s Cut (2012)

Dallas (1950)

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fort Dobbs (1958)

Fort Worth (1951)

Funny People (2009)

Hannibal (2001)

In the Fade (2017)

Inception (2010)

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Lone Star (1952)

Lost River (2015)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Megan Leavey (2017)

Notting Hill (1999)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Rachel and the Stranger (1948)

Rancho Notorious (1952)

Red Tails (2012)

Ride, Vaquero! (1953)

Riding Shotgun (1954)

Rocky Mountain (1950)

Royal Wedding (1951)

San Antonio (1945)

Santa Fe Trail (1940)

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend (1957)

Son of Belle Starr (1953)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Springfield Rifle (1952)

Stars in My Crown (1950)

Tall in the Saddle (1944)

Tall Man Riding (1955)

The Band Wagon (1953)

The Bounty Hunter (1954)

The First Texan (1956)

The Goonies (1985)

The Kissing Bandit (1948)

The Left-Handed Gun (1958)

The Man Behind the Gun (1953)

The Mortal Storm (1940)

The Naked Spur (1953)

The Oklahoma Kid (1939)

The Oklahoman (1957)

The Painted Hills (1951)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Shining (1980)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Young Guns (1956)

They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

This Means War (2012)

This Means War: Extended Edition (2012)

Thunder Over the Plains (1953)

Trail Street (1947)

Vengeance Valley (1951)

Vivacious Lady (1938)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Westbound (1959)

Westward the Women (1951)

Wichita (1955)

Ziegfeld Girl (1941)

May 2

Adult Best Friends (2024)

Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)

May 3

Ready Player One (2018)

May 6

Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)

Talking Pictures Podcast – Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival

The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)

Toxic, Season 1 (ID)

May 8

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)

May 9

Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)

The Whale (A24, 2022)

May 11

Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)

May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

May 13

Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)

May 14

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)

Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

May 15

Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)

May 16

The Brutalist (A24)

May 17

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)

May 18

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)

May 19

American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)

May 20

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

May 21

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)

May 22

Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)

May 23

Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)

Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

May 25

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)

May 28

Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)

May 29

And Just Like That…, Season 3 (Max Original)

May 31

Mountainhead (HBO Original)

