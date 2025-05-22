Everything New Coming to Max in June 2025

What’s New On Max This June? Debuts Of Season Three Of HBO Original Series “The Gilded Age,” HBO Original Documentaries “Enigma” And “My Mom Jayne,” And Documentary Series “The Mortician.” Feature Films “A Minecraft Movie,” A24’s “Parthenope,” And “The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”

June 1

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Backtrack (2016)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)

Black Patch (1957)

Blues in the Night (1941)

Casino (1995)

Fight Club (1999)

Gentleman Jim (1942)

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Igor (2008)

Illegal (1955)

In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer (1942)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

My Scientology Movie (2017)

Numbered Men (1930)

One Foot in Heaven (1941)

Parasite (2019)

Presenting Lily Mars (1943)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies (2009)

Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Serenade (1956)

Silver River (1948)

Spaceballs (1987)

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Summer Stock (1950)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Superman: Red Son (2020)

Superman: Unbound (2013)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Thank Your Lucky Stars (1943)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Fighting 69th (1940)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

The Match King (1932)

The Mayor of Hell (1933)

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits (1935)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

The Sea Chase (1955)

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Sunlit Night (2019)

The Verdict (1946)

They Made Me a Criminal (1939)

This Side of the Law (1950)

Three Faces East (1930)

Three Strangers (1946)

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West (1952)

Words and Music (1948)

You’ll Find Out (1940)

Ziegfeld Follies (1946)

June 2

BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)

June 3

Bullet Train (2022)

Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)

June 4

1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)

Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)

June 5

Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)

June 6

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)

Parthenope (A24)

June 10

Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)

June 11

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)

June 12

Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)

June 13

Cleaner (2025)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Super Sara (Max Original)

Toad & Friends, Season 1B

June 16

Hero Ball, Season 3B

June 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)

Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)

June 19

Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)

June 20

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)

June 21

The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)

The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)

June 22

The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)

June 23

Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)

June 24

Enigma (HBO Original)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)

The Invitation (2022)

June 25

Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)

June 27

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)

My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)

Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)

June 29

#Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)

Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)

June 30

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)

Truck U, Season 21

