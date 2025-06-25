Everything New Coming to Max in July 2025

Max July 2025: Your Complete Entertainment Guide. Get ready for an action-packed July on Max! From blockbuster movies and original series to live sports and the highly anticipated Shark Week 2025.

Movies & TV Shows

July 1

  • Annabelle (2014)
  • Better off Dead…
  • Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
  • Canyon River
  • Carol
  • Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)
  • Cunningham
  • Dames
  • Dances With Wolves
  • Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut
  • Film Geek
  • Get Out
  • Get Shorty (1995)
  • In Time
  • Insidious
  • Jewel Robbery
  • Jimmy the Gent
  • Lady Killer
  • Lawyer Man
  • Life as We Know It
  • Love & Other Drugs
  • Love Crazy
  • Moana with Sound (1926)
  • Mortal Kombat (1995)
  • Mortal Kombat (2021)
  • Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
  • Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
  • Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
  • Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
  • Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
  • Napoleon Dynamite
  • One Way Passage
  • Other Men’s Women
  • Picture Snatcher
  • Private Detective 62
  • Red Dawn (1984)
  • Shadow of the Thin Man
  • Shaun the Sheep Movie
  • Showgirls
  • Sinner’s Holiday
  • Smart Money
  • Snatched (2017)
  • Song of the Thin Man
  • Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
  • Taxi! (1932)
  • The Amityville Horror (1979)
  • The Amityville Horror (2005)
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Brink (2019)
  • The Great Wall
  • The Kennel Murder Case
  • The Key
  • The Last House on the Left
  • The Meg
  • The Public Enemy
  • The Road to Singapore (1931)
  • The St. Louis Kid
  • The Strawberry Blonde
  • The Thin Man Goes Home
  • The Three Stooges
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
  • Torrid Zone
  • Two O’Clock Courage
  • Tyrel
  • Valentine’s Day
  • Valley of the Sun (1942)
  • What’s Your Number?
  • What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition
  • Winner Take All (1932)
  • Woman at War

July 2

  • Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)
  • My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)

July 3

  • Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
  • The Deep Three, Season 3

July 4

  • On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)
  • Sinners (2025)

July 7

  • 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)
  • Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

July 10

  • Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)
  • Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)
  • Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)

July 11

  • Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)
  • House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)
  • House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)
  • Opus (A24)
  • Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)

July 12

  • Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)

July 14

  • Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)
  • Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)
  • Two Guys Garage, Season 24

July 15

  • A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)

July 16

  • 911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)

July 17

  • Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)

July 18

  • Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)
  • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)
  • Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
  • I Love You Forever (2024)

July 19

  • Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)
  • Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)

July 20

  • Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)
  • Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)

July 22

  • Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)

July 23

  • Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)

July 25

  • AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)
  • AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)
  • Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)
  • Death of a Unicorn (A24)

July 26

  • The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

July 29

  • Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)

July 31

  • Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)

Live Sports

July 1

  • Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m.

July 2

  • USWNT vs Canada, 7:30 p.m.

July 6

  • Grant Park 165, 2 p.m.

July 8

  • LA Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers, 7 p.m.

July 13

  • Toyota / Save Mart 350, 3:30 p.m.

July 20

  • Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, 2:00 p.m.

July 27

  • Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, 2:00 p.m.

All Elite Wrestling Schedule

July 2

  • AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

July 5

  • AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

July 9

  • AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

July 10

  • AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
  • AEW Countdown to All in 2025, 10 p.m.

July 16

  • AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

July 19

  • AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

July 23

  • AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

July 25

  • AEW Forbidden Door (2023)
  • AEW All Out (2023)
  • AEW WrestleDream (2023)
  • AEW Full Gear (2023)
  • AEW Worlds End (2023)
  • AEW Forbidden Door (2024)
  • AEW All Out (2024)
  • AEW WrestleDream (2024)
  • AEW Full Gear (2024)
  • AEW Worlds End (2024)

July 26

  • AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

July 30

  • AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

July 31

  • AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

Shark Week 2025

July 20

  • Dancing with Sharks, 8PM
  • Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus, 9PM
  • Great White Assassins, 10PM

July 21

  • Great White Sex Battle, 8PM
  • Jaws vs Mega Croc, 9PM
  • In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm, 10PM

July 22

  • Great White Northern Invasion, 8PM
  • How to Survive a Shark Attack, 9PM
  • Black Mako of the Abyss, 10PM

July 23

  • Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, 8PM
  • Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark, 9PM
  • Alien Sharks: Death Down Under, 10PM

July 24

  • Surviving Jaws, 8PM
  • Caught! Sharks Strike Back, 9PM
  • Frankenshark, 10PM

July 25

  • Great White Reign of Terror, 8PM
  • Florida’s Death Beach, 9PM
  • Bull Shark Showdown, 10PM

July 26

  • Attack of the Devil Shark, 8PM
  • Battle for Shark Mountain, 9PM



