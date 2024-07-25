Everything New Coming to Max in August 2024



Here is what is coming to Max this August 2024

August 1

3 Days to Kill (2014)

A Bigger Splash (2016)

Amelie (2001)

Arthur (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Blackthorn (2011)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Down Terrace (2010)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Frontera (2014)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hercules (2014)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

No Place on Earth (2013)

Pathology (2008)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Rio (2011)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Taken (2009)

The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4 (2022)

The Good Doctor (2012)

The Perfect Host (2010)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Two Lovers (2009)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

August 3

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)

The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)

August 5

Love Off the Grid, Season 2 (2024)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School (2024)

August 6

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)

House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)

August 7

See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)

Finding Amelia (Discovery)

August 8

Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)

Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)

August 9

Caught!, Season 2 (Discovery)

August 10

Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 (Discovery)

August 11

Industry, Season 3 (HBO Original)

August 12

Celebrity IOU, Season 8 (HGTV)

August 13

100 Day Hotel Challenge, Season 1 (HGTV)

Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024 (2024)

August 15

Hop, Season 1B (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)

August 16

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan, Season 4 (Discovery)

Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim)

Where We Call Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

August 18

BBQ High, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)

Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (2024)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

August 19

The Official DC Podcast (2024)

August 20

Divided by Design, Season 1 (HGTV)

August 22

Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)

August 23

The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)

August 24

The Kitchen, Season 36 (Food Network)

August 25

City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Evil Lives Here, Season 16 (ID)

Married to Evil, Season 2 (ID)

Serengeti III (2024)

August 26

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special (2024)

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose (2024)

Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special (2024)

The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special (2024)

August 28

Late Night Lockup, Season 2 (ID)

August 29

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 35 (Food Network)

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Back to School (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 219 (HGTV)

August 30

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

August 31

Impractical Jokers Specials (2024)

