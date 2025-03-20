Everything New Coming to Max in April 2025

What’s New On Max This April 2025? New Seasons of HBO Original Series “The Last Of Us” And “The Rehearsal” And Max Original Comedy Series “Hacks”
April 1
A Kind of Murder (2016)
A Stolen Life (1946)
Aftersun (2022)
All I See Is You (2017)
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)
April in Paris (1952)
Bad Santa (2003)
Bad Santa 2 (2016)
Black Death (2010)
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Deception (1946)
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
Edge of the City (1957)
Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
Friday (1995)
Friday After Next (2002)
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
I’ll See You in My Dreams (1952)
In This Our Life (1942)
It’s Love I’m After (1937)
Jezebel (1938)
Jimmy the Gent (1934)
Juarez (1939)
June Bride (1948)
Kid Galahad (1937)
Land of the Lost (2009)
Little Men (2016)
Logan (2017)
Lucky Me (1954)
Lullaby of Broadway (1951)
Marked Woman (1937)
Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mr. Nobody (2011)
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut (2011)
Mr. Skeffington (1944)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)
My Dream is Yours (1949)
My Golden Days (2016)
Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
Next Friday (2000)
Nobody Walks (2012)
Now, Voyager (1942)
Old Acquaintance (1943)
On Moonlight Bay (1951)
Panama Hattie (1942)
Parachute Jumper (1933)
Payment on Demand (1951)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
Romance on the High Seas (1948)
Satan Met a Lady (1936)
Severance (2007)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Special Agent (1935)
Stampede (1949)
Station West (1948)
Storm Warning (1951)
Suspicion (1941)
Tea for Two (1950)
That Certain Woman (1937)
The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
The Double (2014)
The Old Maid (1939)
The Prince (2014)
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)
The Star (1952)
The Terminator (1984)
The Tree of Life (2011)
The West Point Story (1950)
The Wild North (1952)
The Working Man (1933)
Three on a Match (1932)
Winter Meeting (1948)
Young Man with a Horn (1950)
April 2
Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)
Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)
April 3
Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)
HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)
April 4
Y2K (A24)
April 5
HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)
April 6
Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
April 7
2073 (2024)
Barney’s World, Season 1C
April 8
90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)
April 9
All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)
April 10
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)
Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)
April 13
The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)
April 15
Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)
April 16
100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)
Fist Fight (2017)
April 17
Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)
Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)
April 18
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
April 19
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)
Sal Vulcano: Terrified
April 20
The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)
April 21
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
April 22
Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)
Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)
April 24
Life of the Party (2018)
April 25
Babygirl (A24)
April 28
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)
Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)
April 29
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
April 30
Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)
Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)
Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)
