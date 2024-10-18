Everything New Coming to Hulu November 2024

Hulu’s Complete November 2024 Release Schedule
November 1, 2024
- Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
- A Christmas Carol (1984)
- Ad Astra (2019)
- Aliens (1986)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Carpool (1996)
- Christmas on the Ranch (2021)
- Christmas With The Kranks (2004)
- Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
- Crazy Heart (2010)
- Deck the Halls (2006)
- Desierto (2015)
- Downhill (2020)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)
- Goodbye Lover (1999)
- Grown Up (2010)
- Grown Ups 2 (2013)
- Hanging Up (2000)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- Hellboy (2019)
- Higher Learning (1995)
- Hitman (2007)
- Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)
- Hollow Man (2000)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
- Inherit the Viper (2020)
- Jingle All The Way (1996)
- Just Friends (2005)
- La La Land (2016)
- The Last Duel (2021)
- Lazareth (2024)
- Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
- The Mistle-Tones (2012)
- National Treasure (2004)
- National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- The Nutcracker (1993)
- Operation Mistletoe (2024)
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)
- Predators (2010)
- Renovation Romance (2024)
- Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)
- Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)
- Santa’s Little Helper (2015)
- Second Best (1994)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
- Teddy Kollek (1995)
- Tigerland (2000)
- Waitress (2007)
- The Wedding Planner (2001)
- Whip It (2009)
- White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
- Why Him? (2016)
- Wild (2014)
November 2, 2024
- Endurance: Special Premiere
November 6, 2024
- Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- A Man Called Otto (2023)
November 7, 2024
- Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1
- Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4
- America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2
- Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11
- Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1
- Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A
- Bridezillas: Complete Season 13
- Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1
- First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1
- Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1
- Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1
- Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15
- Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1
- Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
- John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3
- Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1
- L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5
- Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14
- Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11
- Mary Mary: Complete Season 5
- My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1
- Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1
- Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1
- Prison Brides: Complete Season 1
- Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2
- Road Wars: Complete Season 3
- Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4
- Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1
- Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5
- Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1
- Madagascar (2005)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
- Penguins Of Madagascar (2014)
November 8, 2024
- The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
- NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11
- Poolman (2023)
- The Present (2024)
- Tooth Fairy (2010)
- Wild Hogs (2007)
November 11, 2024
- Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5
November 12, 2024
- Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1
November 14, 2024
- FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series
- Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1
- I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1
- Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1
- Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1
- The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere
- 13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1
November 15, 2024
- It’s All Country: Complete Season 1
- Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous (2024)
- The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt (2024)
- The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard (2024)
- Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett (2024)
- The Taste of Things (2023)
- Thelma (2024)
November 16, 2024
- Harriet (2019)
November 17, 2024
- Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022)
- Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020)
- Christmas Sail (2021)
- A Holiday in Harlem (2021)
- A Kismet Christmas (2022)
- A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022)
- The Santa Stakeout (2021)
November 18, 2024
- Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1
- “Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1
- The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere
November 19, 2024
- Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1
- Drugstore June (2024)
November 20, 2024
- Missing (2023)
- The Son (2023)
November 21, 2024
- The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
- American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
- The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1
- Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1
- Christmas at the Chalet (2023)
- Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2
- Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1
- Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1
- History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1
- Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2
- Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1
- Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1
- Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1
- A Cowboy Christmas Romance (2023)
- Merry Magic Christmas (2023)
- Mistletoe Match (2022)
- Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend (2023)
November 22, 2024
- Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere
- Firebrand (2023)
- The Good Half (2023)
November 23, 2024
- Sausage Party (2016)
November 24, 2024
- Southpaw (2015)
November 25, 2024
- Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special
- Tsunami: Series Premiere
November 26, 2024
- Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries
- Robot Dreams (2023)
November 27, 2024
- Elf (2003)
- Four Christmases (2008)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Jack Frost (1998)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- The Polar Express (2004)
November 29, 2024
- Nutcrackers: Film Premiere
- Olympus Has Fallen (2013)
- Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup (2024)
- Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg (2024)
- Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ (2024)
- Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo (2024)
