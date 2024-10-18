Everything New Coming to Hulu November 2024

Hulu’s Complete November 2024 Release Schedule

November 1, 2024

  • Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6
  • Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
  • A Christmas Carol (1984)
  • Ad Astra (2019)
  • Aliens (1986)
  • Billy Madison (1995)
  • Carpool (1996)
  • Christmas on the Ranch (2021)
  • Christmas With The Kranks (2004)
  • Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)
  • The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
  • Crazy Heart (2010)
  • Deck the Halls (2006)
  • Desierto (2015)
  • Downhill (2020)
  • Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
  • Ghost Rider (2007)
  • Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)
  • Goodbye Lover (1999)
  • Grown Up (2010)
  • Grown Ups 2 (2013)
  • Hanging Up (2000)
  • Happy Gilmore (1996)
  • Hellboy (2019)
  • Higher Learning (1995)
  • Hitman (2007)
  • Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)
  • Hollow Man (2000)
  • Hotel Transylvania (2012)
  • Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
  • I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
  • Inherit the Viper (2020)
  • Jingle All The Way (1996)
  • Just Friends (2005)
  • La La Land (2016)
  • The Last Duel (2021)
  • Lazareth (2024)
  • Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
  • The Mistle-Tones (2012)
  • National Treasure (2004)
  • National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)
  • New Year’s Eve (2011)
  • The Nutcracker (1993)
  • Operation Mistletoe (2024)
  • The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)
  • Predators (2010)
  • Renovation Romance (2024)
  • Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)
  • Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)
  • Santa’s Little Helper (2015)
  • Second Best (1994)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
  • Teddy Kollek (1995)
  • Tigerland (2000)
  • Waitress (2007)
  • The Wedding Planner (2001)
  • Whip It (2009)
  • White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
  • Why Him? (2016)
  • Wild (2014)

November 2, 2024

  • Endurance: Special Premiere

November 6, 2024

  • Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • A Man Called Otto (2023)

November 7, 2024

  • Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1
  • Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4
  • America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2
  • Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11
  • Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1
  • Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A
  • Bridezillas: Complete Season 13
  • Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1
  • First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1
  • Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1
  • Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1
  • Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15
  • Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1
  • Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
  • John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3
  • Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1
  • L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5
  • Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14
  • Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11
  • Mary Mary: Complete Season 5
  • My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1
  • Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1
  • Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1
  • Prison Brides: Complete Season 1
  • Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2
  • Road Wars: Complete Season 3
  • Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4
  • Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1
  • Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5
  • Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1
  • Madagascar (2005)
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
  • Penguins Of Madagascar (2014)

November 8, 2024

  • The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
  • NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11
  • Poolman (2023)
  • The Present (2024)
  • Tooth Fairy (2010)
  • Wild Hogs (2007)

November 11, 2024

  • Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5

November 12, 2024

  • Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1

November 14, 2024

  • FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series
  • Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1
  • I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1
  • Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1
  • Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1
  • The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere
  • 13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1

November 15, 2024

  • It’s All Country: Complete Season 1
  • Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous (2024)
  • The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt (2024)
  • The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard (2024)
  • Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett (2024)
  • The Taste of Things (2023)
  • Thelma (2024)

November 16, 2024

  • Harriet (2019)

November 17, 2024

  • Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022)
  • Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020)
  • Christmas Sail (2021)
  • A Holiday in Harlem (2021)
  • A Kismet Christmas (2022)
  • A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022)
  • The Santa Stakeout (2021)

November 18, 2024

  • Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1
  • “Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1
  • The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere

November 19, 2024

  • Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1
  • Drugstore June (2024)

November 20, 2024

  • Missing (2023)
  • The Son (2023)

November 21, 2024

  • The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
  • American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
  • The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1
  • Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1
  • Christmas at the Chalet (2023)
  • Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2
  • Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1
  • Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1
  • History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1
  • Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2
  • Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1
  • Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1
  • Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1
  • A Cowboy Christmas Romance (2023)
  • Merry Magic Christmas (2023)
  • Mistletoe Match (2022)
  • Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend (2023)

November 22, 2024

  • Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1
  • Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere
  • Firebrand (2023)
  • The Good Half (2023)

November 23, 2024

  • Sausage Party (2016)

November 24, 2024

  • Southpaw (2015)

November 25, 2024

  • Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special
  • Tsunami: Series Premiere

November 26, 2024

  • Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries
  • Robot Dreams (2023)

November 27, 2024

  • Elf (2003)
  • Four Christmases (2008)
  • Fred Claus (2007)
  • Jack Frost (1998)
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
  • The Polar Express (2004)

November 29, 2024

  • Nutcrackers: Film Premiere
  • Olympus Has Fallen (2013)
  • Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup (2024)
  • Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg (2024)
  • Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ (2024)
  • Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo (2024)

