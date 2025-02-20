Everything New Coming to Hulu March 2025

Everything new coming to Hulu for March 2025.
March 1, 2025:
- Akeelah And The Bee (2006)
- Alien (1979)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien Resurrection (1997)
- Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
- Alien: Covenant (2017)
- Aliens (1986)
- Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)
- The Amateur (1982)
- American Hustle En Español (2013)
- American Hustle (2013)
- The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
- Anger Management (2003)
- Big (1988)
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
- Brooklyn (2015)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Crazy Heart (2010)
- Dangerous Beauty (1998)
- Firehouse Dog (2007)
- Good Will Hunting (1997)
- High Fidelity (2000)
- Jojo Rabbit (2019)
- L.A. Confidential (1997)
- The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
- The Legend of Zorro (2005)
- Life Of Pi (2012)
- Lincoln (2012)
- My Cousin Vinny (1992)
- The Other Guys (2010)
- The Other Guys En Español (2010)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Predators (2010)
- The Predator (2018)
- The Princess Bride (1987)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Pulp Fiction (1994)
- Sideways (2004)
- The Social Network (2010)
- The Wrestler (2008)
- Think Like A Man Too En Español (2014)
- Think Like a Man Too (2014)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- True Grit (2010)
- The Ugly Truth En Español (2009)
- The Ugly Truth (2009)
- Unbreakable (2000)
- Wadjda (2013)
- War Horse (2011)
- Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
- Whatever Works En Español (2009)
- Whatever Works (2009)
- Wild Target (2010)
March 2, 2025:
- The Oscars: Special Premiere
- Love Again (2023)
- Love Again En Español (2023)
March 3, 2025:
- Sensory Overload
March 4, 2025:
- The Gutter (2024)
March 6, 2025:
- Deli Boys: Complete Season 1
March 7, 2025:
- The Banger Sisters (2002)
- Classified (2024)
- Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024)
- The Inner Portrait (2025)
- Notes On A Scandal (2006)
March 8, 2025:
- Babylon (2022)
- Babylon En Español (2022)
March 10, 2025:
- American Idol: Season 8 Premiere
- The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere
- The Benefactor (2015)
- Ca$h (2010)
- Hesher (2010)
March 11, 2025:
- Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere
- New Life (2023)
March 12, 2025:
- Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2
- The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5
March 13, 2025:
- Control Freak: Film Premiere
- After the First 48: Season 9B
- American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1
- Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1
- Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1
- Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1
- Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5
- Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 26
- The Boston Strangler
- The First 48: Critical Minutes
- Monster Hunter (2020)
- Stepmom from Hell
March 14, 2025:
- Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere
- Fight Club (1999)
- Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (2024)
- The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
- The Prestige (2006)
- True Lies (1994)
March 15, 2025:
- Premonition (2007)
- Premonition En Español (2007)
- The Roundup: No Way Out (2024)
- The Roundup: Punishment (2024)
March 17, 2025:
- The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1
- Anora (2024)
March 18, 2025:
- Carol (2015)
- Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)
March 19, 2025:
- Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere
- Good American Family: Series Premiere
- Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)
- Magi: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
- Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 20, 2025:
- O’Dessa: Film Premiere
- My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2
- Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1
- The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1
- Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1
- Trapped in the Rocky Mountains
March 21, 2025:
- The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 22, 2025:
- The Jesus Music (2021)
March 23, 2025:
- The Machine (2023)
- The Machine En Español (2023)
March 24, 2025:
- Wildflower (2022)
March 25, 2025:
- Big Boys: Complete Season 3
- Dandelion (2024)
March 26, 2025:
- The Conners: Complete Season 6
March 27, 2025:
- The Conners: Season 8 Premiere
- Alone: Complete Season 11
- Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
- Find My Country House: Complete Season 1
March 28, 2025:
- Chosen Family (2024)
- The Line (2023)
March 31, 2025:
- The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Alex Cross (2012)
- Bachelorette (2012)
