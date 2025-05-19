Everything New Coming to Hulu June 2025

Looking for what to watch this June? We’ve compiled a comprehensive day-by-day guide of every new release hitting your favorite streaming service. From blockbuster movies to binge-worthy series, here’s everything arriving in June 2025.

Sunday, June 1, 2025

  • Adam (2019)
  • Alien (1979)
  • Alien 3 (1992)
  • Alien Resurrection (1997)
  • Alien vs. Predator (2004)
  • Alien: Covenant (2017)
  • Aliens (1986)
  • Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
  • Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
  • Before Midnight (2013)
  • Betsy’s Wedding (1990)
  • Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
  • Big Eden (2000)
  • Big Fish (2003)
  • The Big Hit (1998)
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
  • Blue Jasmine (2013)
  • Boy Meets Girl (2014)
  • Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)
  • The Bronze (2016)
  • Bubble Boy (2001)
  • Bugsy (1991)
  • Cedar Rapids (2011)
  • The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)
  • Cold Pursuit (2019)
  • Cyrus (2010)
  • Daddy Day Care (2003)
  • Death on the Nile (2022)
  • Deja Vu (2006)
  • Delivery Man (2013)
  • Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
  • Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
  • Elena Undone (2010)
  • Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
  • The Girl Next Door (2004)
  • Grown Ups (2010)
  • Grown Ups 2 (2013)
  • Happy Gilmore (1996)
  • The Heat (2013)
  • Hitchcock (2012)
  • Hurricane Bianca (2016)
  • Idiocracy (2006)
  • Independence Day (1996)
  • The Joy Luck Club (1993)
  • Just Go With It (2011)
  • Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
  • Let’s Be Cops (2014)
  • Loving Annabelle (2006)
  • Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)
  • Mamma Mia! (2008)
  • The Mask (1994)
  • Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (2015)
  • Mirrors (2008)
  • The Namesake (2007)
  • A Perfect Ending (2012)
  • Pineapple Express (2008)
  • Predator (1987)
  • The Predator (2018)
  • Predator 2 (1990)
  • Predators (2010)
  • Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016)
  • Prometheus (2012)
  • Reno 911! Miami: The Movie (2007)
  • Sordid Lives (2000)
  • 28 Weeks Later (2007)
  • The War of the Roses (1989)
  • We’re The Millers (2013)
  • Working Girl (1988)
  • You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

  • I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
  • Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
  • The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere
  • So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
  • Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
  • Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
  • Presence (2025)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

  • The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5

Thursday, June 5, 2025

  • National Anthem (2023)

Friday, June 6, 2025

  • Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1
  • Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere
  • Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
  • Hot Shots! (1991)
  • Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
  • Shallow Hal (2001)
  • The Ringer (2005)

Saturday, June 7, 2025

  • Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1
  • I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3
  • Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12
  • Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1
  • Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1
  • Sister Wives: Complete Season 12

Sunday, June 8, 2025

  • Scream (2022)

Monday, June 9, 2025

  • Beyblade X: Season 1B

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

  • Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries
  • And Then We Danced (2019)
  • Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

  • The Snake: Series Premiere
  • Gran Turismo (2023)

Thursday, June 12, 2025

  • The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

Friday, June 13, 2025

  • Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere
  • Absolution (2024)

Saturday, June 14, 2025

  • 90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5
  • 90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33
  • I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3
  • Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

Monday, June 16, 2025

  • My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)
  • Black Christmas (2019)

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

  • SALLY (2025)
  • Skincare (2024)

Thursday, June 19, 2025

  • The Quiet Ones (2024)

Friday, June 20, 2025

  • The Bravest Knight: Season 2B
  • Out Come the Wolves (2024)

Monday, June 23, 2025

  • Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere
  • Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
  • My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
  • My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

  • Survive (2024)

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

  • FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4

Friday, June 27, 2025

  • F*ck Marry Kill (2024)

Sunday, June 29, 2025

  • The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28

Monday, June 30, 2025

  • Boonie Bears: Time Twist (2024)
  • Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5
  • The Actor (2025)

