Everything New Coming to Hulu July 2025

What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2025: Your Complete Daily Streaming Guide
July 2025 is packed with new content hitting Hulu! Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the platform this month.
July 1, 2025
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere
- Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Adam (2009)
- Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
- Bride Wars (2009)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- The Bounty Hunter (2010)
- The Call (2013)
- Catch and Release (2007)
- The Comedian (2017)
- Country Strong (2010)
- Daddy Day Camp (2007)
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
- Dear White People (2014)
- Demolition (2016)
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
- Easy A (2010)
- The Equalizer 3 (2023)
- Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
- Ford v Ferrari (2019)
- Friends With Benefits (2011)
- Fruitvale Station (2013)
- Garden State (2004)
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (2005)
- Home Alone (1990)
- Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)
- Home Alone 3 (1997)
- Honest Thief (2020)
- The Internship (2013)
- “I Love You, Man” (2009)
- I Origins (2014)
- I, Robot (2004)
- I Saw the Light (2016)
- King Arthur (2004)
- Kingdom Come (2001)
- Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)
- The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
- Mission To Mars (2000)
- Pixels (2015)
- The Pledge (2001)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Puss In Boots (2011)
- Real Steel (2011)
- Ruby Sparks (2012)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- Shanghai Knights (2003)
- Shanghai Noon (2000)
- Sisters (2015)
- Sugar (2009)
- Sunshine (2007)
- Tammy (2014)
- Taxi (2004)
- Ted (2012)
- Ted 2 (2018)
- The Way Way Back (2013)
- Wrath Of Man (2021)
July 2, 2025
- Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)
July 3, 2025
- The American Soldier: Complete Season 1
- Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1
- America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1
- America: Promised Land: Season 1
- Barack Obama: Season 1
- Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1
- Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1
- Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- Community: Complete Series
- Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1
- The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C
- The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4B
- The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1
- The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1
- 761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1
- Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1
- Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)
July 4, 2025
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
- The Abyss (1989)
- The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
- In the Lost Lands (2025)
July 5, 2025
- Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1
- The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1
- The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1
July 6, 2025
- Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1
- Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a
- Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)
July 7, 2025
- Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2
- Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1
- Travel Texas: Complete Season 1
July 8, 2025
- Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere
- Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries
- Marked Men (2025)
July 9, 2025
- FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1
- Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1
- Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1
- Team Players: Complete Season 1
July 10, 2025
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6
- Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A
- Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1
- Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1
- Parkland (2013)
- Buffaloed (2019)
July 11, 2025
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 13
- Big Momma’s House (2000)
- Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)
- The Hot Chick (2002)
- LOL Live with Chico Bean (2025)
- LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (2025)
- Marmaduke (2010)
- MR-9: Do or Die (2023)
- Riff Raff (2024)
July 12, 2025
- 90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6
- 90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
- A Quiet Place Part II (2021)
July 13, 2025
- Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2
- Dumb Money (2023)
July 14, 2025
- Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
- Stags (UK): Complete Season 1
July 15, 2025
- Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries
- Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1
- Get Away (2024)
- SAS: Red Notice (2021)
July 16, 2025
- Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A
- Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1
July 17, 2025
- Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1
- Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
- My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2
- Polyfamily: Complete Season 1
- Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (2021)
July 18, 2025
- High Rollers (2024)
July 19, 2025
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
- The Assessment (2024)
July 20, 2025
- Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)
July 21, 2025
- Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries
July 22, 2025
- Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2
July 23, 2025
- Washington Black: Complete Season 1
July 24, 2025
- Match Game: Season 6 Premiere
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere
- Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1
- Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7
- Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2
July 26, 2025
- BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- Chopped: Complete Season 61
- Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6
- Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6
- Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1
July 28, 2025
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A
- Operation Fortune (2023)
July 29, 2025
- Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1
- Memoir of a Snail (2024)
July 30, 2025
- Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries
- The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5
- The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4
July 31, 2025
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38
- Mad About You (2019): Complete Series
