Everything New Coming to Hulu July 2025

What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2025: Your Complete Daily Streaming Guide

July 2025 is packed with new content hitting Hulu! Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the platform this month.

July 1, 2025

  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere
  • Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
  • Adam (2009)
  • Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
  • Bride Wars (2009)
  • Bridesmaids (2011)
  • The Bounty Hunter (2010)
  • The Call (2013)
  • Catch and Release (2007)
  • The Comedian (2017)
  • Country Strong (2010)
  • Daddy Day Camp (2007)
  • The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
  • Dear White People (2014)
  • Demolition (2016)
  • Dirty Dancing (1987)
  • Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
  • Easy A (2010)
  • The Equalizer 3 (2023)
  • Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
  • Ford v Ferrari (2019)
  • Friends With Benefits (2011)
  • Fruitvale Station (2013)
  • Garden State (2004)
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (2005)
  • Home Alone (1990)
  • Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)
  • Home Alone 3 (1997)
  • Honest Thief (2020)
  • The Internship (2013)
  • “I Love You, Man” (2009)
  • I Origins (2014)
  • I, Robot (2004)
  • I Saw the Light (2016)
  • King Arthur (2004)
  • Kingdom Come (2001)
  • Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)
  • The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
  • The Longest Yard (2005)
  • The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
  • Mission To Mars (2000)
  • Pixels (2015)
  • The Pledge (2001)
  • Prometheus (2012)
  • Puss In Boots (2011)
  • Real Steel (2011)
  • Ruby Sparks (2012)
  • The Sandlot (1993)
  • Shanghai Knights (2003)
  • Shanghai Noon (2000)
  • Sisters (2015)
  • Sugar (2009)
  • Sunshine (2007)
  • Tammy (2014)
  • Taxi (2004)
  • Ted (2012)
  • Ted 2 (2018)
  • The Way Way Back (2013)
  • Wrath Of Man (2021)

July 2, 2025

  • Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)

July 3, 2025

  • The American Soldier: Complete Season 1
  • Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1
  • America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1
  • America: Promised Land: Season 1
  • Barack Obama: Season 1
  • Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1
  • Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1
  • Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • Community: Complete Series
  • Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
  • Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1
  • The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C
  • The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4B
  • The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1
  • The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1
  • 761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1
  • Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1
  • Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)

July 4, 2025

  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
  • The Abyss (1989)
  • The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
  • In the Lost Lands (2025)

July 5, 2025

  • Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1
  • The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1
  • The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1

July 6, 2025

  • Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1
  • Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a
  • Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)

July 7, 2025

  • Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2
  • Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1
  • Travel Texas: Complete Season 1

July 8, 2025

  • Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere
  • Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries
  • Marked Men (2025)

July 9, 2025

  • FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere
  • Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1
  • Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1
  • Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1
  • Team Players: Complete Season 1

July 10, 2025

  • Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6
  • Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A
  • Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1
  • Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1
  • Parkland (2013)
  • Buffaloed (2019)

July 11, 2025

  • Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere
  • Mountain Men: Complete Season 13
  • Big Momma’s House (2000)
  • Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)
  • The Hot Chick (2002)
  • LOL Live with Chico Bean (2025)
  • LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (2025)
  • Marmaduke (2010)
  • MR-9: Do or Die (2023)
  • Riff Raff (2024)

July 12, 2025

  • 90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6
  • 90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3
  • Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
  • A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

July 13, 2025

  • Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2
  • Dumb Money (2023)

July 14, 2025

  • Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
  • Stags (UK): Complete Season 1

July 15, 2025

  • Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries
  • Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1
  • Get Away (2024)
  • SAS: Red Notice (2021)

July 16, 2025

  • Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A
  • Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1

July 17, 2025

  • Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1
  • Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1
  • My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
  • My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2
  • Polyfamily: Complete Season 1
  • Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (2021)

July 18, 2025

  • High Rollers (2024)

July 19, 2025

  • Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
  • The Assessment (2024)

July 20, 2025

  • Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

July 21, 2025

  • Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries

July 22, 2025

  • Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2

July 23, 2025

  • Washington Black: Complete Season 1

July 24, 2025

  • Match Game: Season 6 Premiere
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere
  • Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1
  • Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7
  • Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2

July 26, 2025

  • BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • Chopped: Complete Season 61
  • Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6
  • Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6
  • Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

July 28, 2025

  • The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A
  • Operation Fortune (2023)

July 29, 2025

  • Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1
  • Memoir of a Snail (2024)

July 30, 2025

  • Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries
  • The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5
  • The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4

July 31, 2025

  • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38
  • Mad About You (2019): Complete Series

