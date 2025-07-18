Everything New Coming to Hulu August 2025

What’s Coming to Hulu in August 2025: Your Complete Daily Streaming Guide

August 2025 is packed with new content hitting Hulu! Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the platform this month.

August 1, 2025

Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

28 Days (2000)

28 Days En Espanol (2000)

A Simple Favor (2018)

The Beach (2000)

Black Knight (2001)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cast Away (2000)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

The Firm (1993)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Juice (1992)

Limitless (2011)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

The Patriot (2000)

Platoon (1986)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek the Third (2007)

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

Traffic (2000)

Walk the Line (2005)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Babylon (2022)

The Bikeriders (2024)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

M3GAN (2023)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Renfield (2023)

Scream VI (2023)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Creed III (2023)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Fast X (2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

The Flash (2023)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Barbie (2023)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

The Batman (2022)

Uncharted (2022)

Morbius (2022)

The Northman (2022)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

The Bad Guys (2022)

Ambulance (2022)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

The Lost City (2022)

Turning Red (2022)

The Adam Project (2022)

August 2, 2025

Hanna: Complete Season 1

Hanna: Complete Season 2

Hanna: Complete Season 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Complete Season 1

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Complete Season 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Complete Season 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Complete Season 4

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Complete Season 5

The Boys: Complete Season 1

The Boys: Complete Season 2

August 4, 2025

Outer Banks: Complete Season 4

August 5, 2025

The Rings of Power: Complete Season 1

The Rings of Power: Complete Season 2

August 7, 2025

House of the Dragon: Complete Season 1

House of the Dragon: Complete Season 2

The Last of Us: Complete Season 1

Wednesday: Complete Season 1

Stranger Things: Complete Season 4

Euphoria: Complete Season 1

Euphoria: Complete Season 2

August 8, 2025

The White Lotus: Complete Season 1

The White Lotus: Complete Season 2

Mare of Easttown: Complete Season 1

Yellowjackets: Complete Season 1

Yellowjackets: Complete Season 2

Succession: Complete Season 4

August 9, 2025

The Crown: Complete Season 5

The Crown: Complete Season 6

Bridgerton: Complete Season 1

Bridgerton: Complete Season 2

Bridgerton: Complete Season 3

August 10, 2025

The Bear: Complete Season 3

August 11, 2025

Abbott Elementary: Complete Season 3

August 12, 2025

Only Murders in the Building: Complete Season 3

Only Murders in the Building: Complete Season 4

August 14, 2025

The Mandalorian: Complete Season 1

The Mandalorian: Complete Season 2

The Mandalorian: Complete Season 3

Ahsoka: Complete Season 1

Andor: Complete Season 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Complete Season 1

The Book of Boba Fett: Complete Season 1

Loki: Complete Season 1

Loki: Complete Season 2

WandaVision: Complete Season 1

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Complete Season 1

Hawkeye: Complete Season 1

August 15, 2025

Moon Knight: Complete Season 1

Ms. Marvel: Complete Season 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Complete Season 1

What If…?: Complete Season 1

What If…?: Complete Season 2

Secret Invasion: Complete Season 1

Echo: Complete Season 1

X-Men ’97: Complete Season 1

Daredevil: Born Again: Complete Season 1

Agatha All Along: Complete Season 1

Ironheart: Complete Season 1

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete Season 1

Eyes of Wakanda: Complete Season 1

August 16, 2025

The Witcher: Complete Season 1

The Witcher: Complete Season 2

The Witcher: Complete Season 3

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: Complete Season 1

Castlevania: Complete Season 1

Castlevania: Complete Season 2

August 17, 2025

Arcane: Complete Season 1

August 19, 2025

The Umbrella Academy: Complete Season 4

Dark: Complete Season 1

Dark: Complete Season 2

August 20, 2025

Money Heist: Complete Season 5

August 21, 2025

Squid Game: Complete Season 1

Squid Game: Complete Season 2

All of Us Are Dead: Complete Season 1

Kingdom: Complete Season 1

Kingdom: Complete Season 2

Sweet Home: Complete Season 1

Sweet Home: Complete Season 2

Hellbound: Complete Season 1

The Glory: Complete Season 1

The Glory: Complete Season 2

August 22, 2025

Alice in Borderland: Complete Season 2

August 23, 2025

Emily in Paris: Complete Season 4

Ginny & Georgia: Complete Season 2

Virgin River: Complete Season 5

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Complete Season 2

Heartstopper: Complete Season 2

August 24, 2025

The Night Agent: Complete Season 1

You: Complete Season 4

August 25, 2025

Wednesday: Complete Season 1

August 26, 2025

Gen V: Complete Season 1

The Boys: Complete Season 4

August 27, 2025

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Complete Season 1

August 28, 2025

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Complete Season 1

One Piece: Complete Season 1

Cowboy Bebop: Complete Season 1

Death Note: Complete Season 1

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 4

August 29, 2025

Demon Slayer: Complete Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 2

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6

