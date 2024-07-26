Everything New Coming to Hulu August 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in August 2024.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2024

August 1, 2024

Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1

Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461

The Banger Sisters (2002)

The Beach (2000)

Because I Said So (2007)

Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

Casino (1995)

Drumline (2002)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Eragon (2006)

Flubber (1997)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garfield (2004) – 20th Anniversary

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)

The Guardian (2006)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) – 10th Anniversary

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

John Carter (2012)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Midway (2019)

Muppets from Space (1999) – 25th anniversary

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) – 15th anniversary

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014) – 10th anniversary

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Race To Witch Mountain (2009) – 15th anniversary

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Random Hearts (1999) – 25th anniversary

Robots (2005)

Simply Irresistible (1999) – 25th anniversary

Son-in-law (1993)

Stay (2005)

Tron: Legacy (2010)

Welcome Home (2018)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

August 2-4, 2024

The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco (2013)

The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (2015)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Suitable Flesh (2023)

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (2022)

August 5-7, 2024

Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

August 8-11, 2024

Various TV seasons (Ancient Aliens, Blackout, Escaping Evil, etc.)

A Piece of Cake (2021)

Epic Tails (2022)

Food, Inc. 2 (2023)

Multiple comedy specials

Chief of Station (2024)

Greta (2019)

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

August 12-15, 2024

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Originals)

The Woman King (2022)

Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED AND DUBBED) (Hulu Originals)

La Chimera (2023)

Multiple TV seasons (Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, Bakers vs. Fakers, etc.)

Boy in the Walls (2023)

Smile (2022)

August 16-22, 2024

Accidental Texan (2023)

Multiple comedy specials

Immaculate (2024)

OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Agent Recon (2024)

High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Stress Positions (2024)

Various TV seasons (Biography: WWE Legends, Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal, etc.)

Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 23-31, 2024

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5

Multiple comedy specials

The Dive (2023)

Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent) (2023)

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere

The Courier (2021)

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2021)

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Various TV seasons and documentaries

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg (2023)

The Duff (2015)

I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2

Something in the Water (2024)

August 3, 2024

Accidental Love (2015)

Labor Pains (2009)

Winter Passing (2005)

August 9-14, 2024

Polaroid (2019)

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

The China Hustle (2017)

Red Cliff (2008)

What Just Happened (2008)

White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)

August 31, 2024

The Enforcer (2022)

High-rise (2015)

The Omen (2006)

