Everything New Coming to Hulu April 2025

Everything new coming to Hulu for April 2025.
April 1
- Arrival (2016)
- Arrival En Español (2016)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
- Black Swan (2010) – 15th Anniversary
- Boys on the Side (1995) – 30th Anniversary
- Concussion (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- Concussion En Español (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- Copycat (1995) – 30th Anniversary
- Enough Said (2013)
- The Equalizer (2014)
- The Equalizer En Español (2014)
- Gifted (2017)
- The Good Thief (2003)
- Gone Girl (2014)
- Gulliver’s Travels (2010) – 15th Anniversary
- The History of the World Part I (1981)
- I Heart Huckabees (2004)
- Interstellar (2014)
- Interstellar En Español (2014)
- Jumanji (1995) – 30th Anniversary
- Jumanji En Español (1995) – 30th Anniversary
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- The Karate Kid En Español (1984)
- The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
- The Karate Kid: Part II En Español (1986)
- The Karate Kid Part III (1989)
- The Karate Kid Part III En Español (1989)
- Little Man (2006)
- Little Man En Español (2006)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- Made in America (1993)
- Me, Myself and Irene (2000) – 25th Anniversary
- Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
- Oddity
- Red Sparrow (2018)
- The Revenant (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- Runaway Jury (2003)
- Sexy Beast (2001)
- Shark Tale (2004)
- The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
- Superbad (2007)
- Superbad En Español (2007)
- Tombstone (1993)
- True Story (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- 22 Jump Street (2014)
- Wall Street (1987)
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) – 15th Anniversary
- War of the Worlds (2005) – 20th Anniversary
- Widows (2018)
- Wild (2014)
- The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
- The Wolf Of Wall Street En Español (2013)
- Year One (2009)
- You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010) – 15th Anniversary
April 2
- Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B
April 3
- Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series – Nat Geo
April 4
- FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series – Only on Hulu
- Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
- Classified (2024)
- The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
- The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
- Rushmore (1999)
April 5
- American Monster: Complete Season 3
- Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2
- I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2
- The World According to Allee Willis (2024)
April 6
- Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
April 8
- The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere – Hulu Original
- Small Things Like These (2024)
April 9
- Angels & Demons (2009)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
April 10
- Court Cam: Complete Season 7 – A&E
- Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1 – A&E
- Ca$h (2010) – 15th Anniversary
- Hesher (2010) – 15th Anniversary
- Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights (2024)
- Red Dog (2011)
- So Undercover (2012)
- Spun (2002)
April 11
- Got to Get Out: Series Premiere – Hulu Original
- Garfield (2004)
- Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
- Magpie (2024)
April 12
- Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5
- MythBusters: Complete Season 5
- The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4
April 15
- Lake George (2024)
April 16
- No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2 – Hulu Original
- Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) – Hulu Original
- The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3
April 17
- The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere – Freeform
- Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1 – A&E
- Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1 – A&E
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 – A&E
- Martin Short: Complete Season 1 – A&E
- The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead (2024)
April 18
- The Order (2024) – Vertical
April 19
- Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4
- Disappeared: Complete Season 6
- Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3
- Moonshiners: Complete Season 13
April 21
- Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series – Nat Geo
- No Hard Feelings (2023)
- No Hard Feelings En Español (2023)
April 22
- In a Violent Nature (2024)
April 24
- Airline Wars: Complete Season 1 – A&E
- Customer Wars: Complete Season 4 – A&E
- Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1 – A&E
- Tiny House World: Complete Season 1 – A&E
- Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story
April 25
- Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere – Hulu Original
- Azrael (2024)
April 26
- Chopped: Complete Season 60
- Four Weddings: Complete Season 9
- House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16
- Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
April 29
- Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (2024)
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!