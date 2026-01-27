Everything New Coming to HBO Max in February 2026

HBO Max kicks off February 2026 with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, and live sports, including NHL on TNT, college basketball, Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball, and AEW wrestling. More Entertainment News

February 1

42

2073

Aftermath

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Betrayed (1944)

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

Captains Courageous (1937)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Ferdinand

Get Him to the Greek

Get Him to the Greek: Unrated

The Harvey Girls

Honky Tonk

Hop (2011)

Inconceivable

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jezebel

Just Mercy

Key Largo

King Solomon’s Mines

Kitty Foyle

Lady Be Good

Laughing Sinners

The Life of Emile Zola

Life of Pi

Lone Star

The Lost Husband

Love & Basketball

Love Happens

MacGruber

MacGruber: Unrated

Malcolm X

Marie Antoinette

Masterminds

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts

Mrs. Miniver

My Blind Brother

My Cousin Rachel

National Velvet

The Notebook

Now, Voyager

One Way Passage

Open Water

The Perfect Match

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Robin Hood (2010)

The Search

The Shape of Water

Silver River

The Spectacular Now

Story of Louis Pasteur

Strike Up the Band

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Modern Age

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Vacation from Marriage

Watch on the Rhine

Westbound

The Woman in Red

Wuthering Heights (1939)

The Yearling

Zola

February 2

Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)

The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

February 3

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)

February 5

The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)

February 6

Batwheels, Season 3B

Boys Go to Jupiter

February 7

Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11

February 8

Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)

February 9

East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)

February 10

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)

February 12

Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)

The Pope’s Exorcist

February 13

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)

February 15

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)

Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original)

February 16

Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

February 17

Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)

February 19

Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original)

February 20

Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Dead of Winter

Fit for a Killer (HBO Original)

Portobello, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses (HBO Original)

February 24

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)

February 25

Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)

Lost Women of Alaska (ID)

February 27

Paddington 2

LIVE SPORTS & PAY-PER-VIEW

February 1

Men’s Big 12 -TCU vs Colorado, 2 p.m.

Women’s Big East: Creighton vs Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

Women’s Big East: Marquette vs Georgetown, 5 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Lunar Owls, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Rose, 8:45 p.m.

February 2

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Hive, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Lace, 8:45 p.m.

February 3

NHL on TNT: Pittsburgh vs NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Seattle vs Anaheim, 10 p.m.

February 4

NHL on TNT: Boston vs Florida, 7 p.m.

Women’s Big East: Connecticut vs DePaul, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT: St. Louis vs Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

February 6

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Breeze, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Laces, 8:45 p.m.

February 7

Men’s Big East: Villanova vs Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Men’s Big 12: Kansas State vs TCU, 2 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Vinyl, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Mist, 8:45 p.m.

February 9

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Mist, 8:45 p.m.

February 10

Men’s Big East: Marquette vs Villanova, 7:30 p.m.

February 11

1v1 Tournament, First Round, 7 p.m.

Men’s Big East: Connecticut vs Butler, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

February 13

1v1 Tournament, Sweet 16 & Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

February 14

Men’s Big East: St. John’s vs Providence, 1 p.m.

Men’s Big East: Marquette vs Xavier, 3 p.m.

1v1 Tournament, Semifinals and Finals, 6 p.m.

AEW Collision – Grand Slam Australia, 8 p.m.

February 15

Women’s Big East: Villanova vs Creighton, 5 p.m.

February 17

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Hive, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Lunar Owls, 8:45 p.m.

February 18

Men’s Big East: Creighton vs Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Men’s Big East: DePaul vs Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

Men’s Big East: St. John’s vs Marquette, 9 p.m.

February 20

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Lace, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Rose, 8:45 p.m.

February 21

Men’s Big East: Xavier vs Butler, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East: Oklahoma State vs Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East: Connecticut vs Villanova, 5:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Breeze, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Mist, 9:15 p.m.

February 22

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Hive, 8 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Rose, 9:15 p.m.

February 23

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Vinyl, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Breeze, 8:45 p.m.

February 24

Men’s Big East: Xavier vs Providence, 7:30 p.m.

February 25

NHL on TNT: Toronto vs Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Vegas vs Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

February 26

Women’s Big East: Georgetown vs Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Women’s Big East: Providence vs Creighton, 9 p.m.

February 27

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Phantom, 1 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Vinyl, 2:15 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Laces, 7:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Lunar Owls, 8:45 p.m.

Forbidden Door 2025

February 28

Men’s Big East: Georgetown vs Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Big 12: Utah vs Arizona State, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Big East: Providence vs Creighton, 5:30 p.m.

Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Semifinals (2 games), 8:30 p.m.

