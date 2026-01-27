Everything New Coming to HBO Max in February 2026

HBO Max kicks off February 2026 with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, and live sports, including NHL on TNT, college basketball, Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball, and AEW wrestling. More Entertainment News
February 1
42
2073
Aftermath
Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
Betrayed (1944)
Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
Captains Courageous (1937)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Ferdinand
Get Him to the Greek
Get Him to the Greek: Unrated
The Harvey Girls
Honky Tonk
Hop (2011)
Inconceivable
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jezebel
Just Mercy
Key Largo
King Solomon’s Mines
Kitty Foyle
Lady Be Good
Laughing Sinners
The Life of Emile Zola
Life of Pi
Lone Star
The Lost Husband
Love & Basketball
Love Happens
MacGruber
MacGruber: Unrated
Malcolm X
Marie Antoinette
Masterminds
Mildred Pierce (1945)
Mister Roberts
Mrs. Miniver
My Blind Brother
My Cousin Rachel
National Velvet
The Notebook
Now, Voyager
One Way Passage
Open Water
The Perfect Match
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Robin Hood (2010)
The Search
The Shape of Water
Silver River
The Spectacular Now
Story of Louis Pasteur
Strike Up the Band
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
This Modern Age
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Vacation from Marriage
Watch on the Rhine
Westbound
The Woman in Red
Wuthering Heights (1939)
The Yearling
Zola
February 2
Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)
The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)
Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
February 3
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)
February 5
The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)
February 6
Batwheels, Season 3B
Boys Go to Jupiter
February 7
Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11
February 8
Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)
February 9
East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)
February 10
90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)
February 12
Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)
The Pope’s Exorcist
February 13
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)
February 15
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)
Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original)
February 16
Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)
Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
February 17
Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)
February 19
Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original)
February 20
Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Dead of Winter
Fit for a Killer (HBO Original)
Portobello, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses (HBO Original)
February 24
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)
February 25
Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)
Lost Women of Alaska (ID)
February 27
Paddington 2
LIVE SPORTS & PAY-PER-VIEW
February 1
Men’s Big 12 -TCU vs Colorado, 2 p.m.
Women’s Big East: Creighton vs Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
Women’s Big East: Marquette vs Georgetown, 5 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Lunar Owls, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Rose, 8:45 p.m.
February 2
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Hive, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Lace, 8:45 p.m.
February 3
NHL on TNT: Pittsburgh vs NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Seattle vs Anaheim, 10 p.m.
February 4
NHL on TNT: Boston vs Florida, 7 p.m.
Women’s Big East: Connecticut vs DePaul, 8 p.m.
NHL on TNT: St. Louis vs Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
February 6
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Breeze, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Laces, 8:45 p.m.
February 7
Men’s Big East: Villanova vs Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Men’s Big 12: Kansas State vs TCU, 2 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Vinyl, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Mist, 8:45 p.m.
February 9
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Mist, 8:45 p.m.
February 10
Men’s Big East: Marquette vs Villanova, 7:30 p.m.
February 11
1v1 Tournament, First Round, 7 p.m.
Men’s Big East: Connecticut vs Butler, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
February 13
1v1 Tournament, Sweet 16 & Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.
February 14
Men’s Big East: St. John’s vs Providence, 1 p.m.
Men’s Big East: Marquette vs Xavier, 3 p.m.
1v1 Tournament, Semifinals and Finals, 6 p.m.
AEW Collision – Grand Slam Australia, 8 p.m.
February 15
Women’s Big East: Villanova vs Creighton, 5 p.m.
February 17
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Hive, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Lunar Owls, 8:45 p.m.
February 18
Men’s Big East: Creighton vs Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Men’s Big East: DePaul vs Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
Men’s Big East: St. John’s vs Marquette, 9 p.m.
February 20
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Lace, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Rose, 8:45 p.m.
February 21
Men’s Big East: Xavier vs Butler, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East: Oklahoma State vs Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East: Connecticut vs Villanova, 5:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Vinyl vs Breeze, 8 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Mist, 9:15 p.m.
February 22
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Phantom vs Hive, 8 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Laces vs Rose, 9:15 p.m.
February 23
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Lunar Owls vs Vinyl, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Breeze, 8:45 p.m.
February 24
Men’s Big East: Xavier vs Providence, 7:30 p.m.
February 25
NHL on TNT: Toronto vs Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Vegas vs Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
February 26
Women’s Big East: Georgetown vs Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Women’s Big East: Providence vs Creighton, 9 p.m.
February 27
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Rose vs Phantom, 1 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Mist vs Vinyl, 2:15 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Breeze vs Laces, 7:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Hive vs Lunar Owls, 8:45 p.m.
Forbidden Door 2025
February 28
Men’s Big East: Georgetown vs Xavier, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Big 12: Utah vs Arizona State, 3:30 p.m.
Men’s Big East: Providence vs Creighton, 5:30 p.m.
Unrivaled 3v3 Basketball: Semifinals (2 games), 8:30 p.m.
