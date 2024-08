Everything New Coming to Disney Plus September 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this September 2024

Wednesday, September 4

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, September 5

Are You Sure?! – Episode 6

Saturday, September 7

Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)

Sunday, September 8

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – Premiere

Wednesday, September 11

Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

Thursday, September 12

Are You Sure?! – Episode 7

Friday, September 13

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Tuesday, September 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Premiere (Live 8/7c)

Wednesday, September 18

Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)

How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)

Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Thursday, September 19

Are You Sure?! – Episode 8

Tuesday, September 24

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode (Live 8/7c)

Wednesday, September 25

FLY

Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

Disney Jr.’s Ariel – New Episodes

Friday, September 27

Ayla & the Mirrors – Premiere – New Episodes

