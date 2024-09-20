Everything New Coming to Disney Plus October 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this October 2024

October 1

Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale

October 2

Mickey’s Spooky Stories (Season 1, 5 episodes)

The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episode 4)

October 3

Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (Season 1, 6 episodes)

October 4

Shortstober with Big City Greens

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 5 episodes)

Spookiz: The Movie

Ayla & The Mirrors (New Episodes)

October 5

The Biggest Little Farm

October 7

Bluey Minisodes (New Episodes)

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 3)

October 8

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 4)

October 9

Big City Greens (Season 4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3, 6 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episode 5)

October 11

Expedition Amazon

Ayla & The Mirrors (New Episodes)

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (A New Short from The Simpsons)

October 15

Pupstruction (Season 2, 13 episodes)

October 16

Kiff (Halloween special)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 3, 1 episode)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2, 1 episode)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (Season 2, 2 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episode 6)

October 17

Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again

October 18

The Devil’s Climb

Ayla & The Mirrors (New Episodes)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition (Premiere)

October 19

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Live)

October 22

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 6)

October 23

Primos (Season 1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episode 7)

October 25

Ayla & The Mirrors (New Episodes)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Premiere)

October 29

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 7)

October 30

Dino Ranch (Season 3, 10 episodes)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episodes 8 & 9)

