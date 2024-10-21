Everything New Coming to Disney Plus November 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
Coming to Disney+ this November 2024
Friday, November 1
- Music By John Williams – Premiere
- Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
Saturday, November 2
- Endurance
Wednesday, November 6
- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
Monday, November 11
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)
Tuesday, November 12
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c
Thursday, November 14
- The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)
Friday, November 15
- An Almost Christmas Story – Premiere
Monday, November 18
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)
Tuesday, November 19
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c
Wednesday, November 20
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
Friday, November 22
- Out of My Mind – Premiere
Monday, November 25
- Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)
Tuesday, November 26
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c
Wednesday, November 27
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
Friday, November 29
- Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)
- Mary Poppins Special
- Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time
- Oz the Great and Powerful
- Beatles ’64 – Premiere
Saturday, November 30
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
- Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!