Everything New Coming to Disney Plus November 2024

Coming to Disney+ this November 2024

Friday, November 1

Music By John Williams – Premiere

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Saturday, November 2

Endurance

Wednesday, November 6

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

Monday, November 11

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 12

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c

Thursday, November 14

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

Friday, November 15

An Almost Christmas Story – Premiere

Monday, November 18

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 19

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c

Wednesday, November 20

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Friday, November 22

Out of My Mind – Premiere

Monday, November 25

Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 26

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c

Wednesday, November 27

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

Friday, November 29

Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

Mary Poppins Special

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

Beatles ’64 – Premiere

Saturday, November 30

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

