Everything New Coming to Disney Plus May 2025

Disney+ is bringing an exciting lineup of content this May with something for everyone to enjoy. From Star Wars adventures to new episodes of Doctor Who, subscribers will find fresh entertainment throughout the month. The streaming service continues to expand its library with original series, family favorites, and special immersive experiences.
May 2
- Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)
May 3
- Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 4
May 4
- Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld – All Episodes
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland® Resort
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland® Resort
May 6
- Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT
May 7
- Broken Karaoke (S3, 2 episodes)
- Firebuds (S2, 2 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S2, 12 episodes)
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode) – 100th Episode
May 9
- History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)
- The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)
- The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)
- WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)
- WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)
May 10
- Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 5
May 13
- Andor (Season 2) – Season Finale at 6pm PT
May 17
- Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 6
May 19
- Tucci in Italy – All Episodes
May 20
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, 5 episodes) – New Short-Form Series
May 24
- Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 7
May 28
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
May 31
- How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)
- Doctor Who (Season 2) – Season Finale at 11am PT
Hulu and ESPN Bonus Content
- Hulu Series: A Thousand Blows, 9-1-1: Lonestar, High Potential, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Scandal, White Collar, King of the Hill, and more
- Hulu Films: Fight Club, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Black Swan, and more
- ESPN Content: Day 1 of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, NWSL matches, UFC 315 Prelims, studio shows, and original programming
Note: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Rise Up, Sing Out (S2) were previously released on March 3.
