Everything New Coming to Disney Plus March 2025

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
March 3
- Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)
March 4
- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Two-Episode Premiere
March 5
- Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)
- Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
- Win or Lose – Two New Episodes
March 11
- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 3
March 12
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
- Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)
- Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose
- Win or Lose – Two New Episodes
March 18
- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 4
March 19
- Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – 12 Remaining Episodes
March 22
- Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)
March 24
- David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two-Episode Premiere
March 25
- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episodes 5 & 6
March 26
- Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)
March 28
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip – Premiere
March 31
- David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!