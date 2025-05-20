Everything New Coming to Disney Plus June 2025

Disney+ continues to expand its impressive library with exciting new originals and beloved classics. Here’s everything arriving on the streaming service this June 2025, organized by release date.

June 4, 2025 (Wednesday)

Pupstruction (Season 2) – 6 brand new episodes of the adorable construction adventures

June 6, 2025 (Friday)

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – First 10 episodes of the new season follow the inventive stepbrothers through another 104 days of summer, with Candace determined to bust her brothers while Perry continues his secret agent missions against Dr. Doofenshmirtz

June 8, 2025 (Sunday)

Ocean with David Attenborough – The legendary naturalist reveals Earth’s most spectacular underwater habitats, drawing on his lifetime of experience while highlighting the vital importance of marine conservation and recovery

June 17, 2025 (Tuesday)

SALLY – Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini directs this documentary about Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, featuring insights from Ride’s life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy about their 27 years together

June 20, 2025 (Friday)

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical – The beloved story of Elsa and Anna comes to Disney+ in this filmed version of the Broadway spectacular, featuring 12 new songs alongside classics like “Let it Go,” with thrilling surprises and astonishing special effects

June 24, 2025 (Tuesday)

Ironheart – Three-episode premiere at 6pm PT – Set after “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” this Marvel Television series follows genius inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she returns to Chicago and finds herself in conflict with the mysterious Parker Robbins/The Hood (Anthony Ramos)

Coming in June (Exact Date TBA)

Underdogs (Season 1)

Vibe Check – New all-female-led sports show streaming three times weekly with fast-paced coverage, expert analysis, all-access moments, and bold perspectives from ESPN’s prominent female voices

Hulu and ESPN Content Coming to Disney+ in June

In a special offering, Disney+ standalone subscribers will have access to a sampling of Hulu and ESPN content throughout June:

Hulu Series:

Snowfall

9-1-1: Lone Star

Station 19

Class of ’09

Cruel Summer

Death and Other Details

High Fidelity

And more

Hulu Films:

Alien: Resurrection

A Real Pain

Predators

Prom Dates

And more

ESPN Live Events:

WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm

Banana Ball: Savannah Bananas

Day 1 of all PGA TOUR LIVE events

Wimbledon Day 1

UFC 316 and 317 Prelims

And more

ESPN Shows and Originals:

ESPNFC

Pardon the Interruption

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny

Full Court Press

Vince’s Places

P.K.’s Places

Select 30 for 30 documentaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email