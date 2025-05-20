Everything New Coming to Disney Plus June 2025

Disney+ continues to expand its impressive library with exciting new originals and beloved classics. Here’s everything arriving on the streaming service this June 2025, organized by release date.
June 4, 2025 (Wednesday)
- Pupstruction (Season 2) – 6 brand new episodes of the adorable construction adventures
June 6, 2025 (Friday)
- Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – First 10 episodes of the new season follow the inventive stepbrothers through another 104 days of summer, with Candace determined to bust her brothers while Perry continues his secret agent missions against Dr. Doofenshmirtz
June 8, 2025 (Sunday)
- Ocean with David Attenborough – The legendary naturalist reveals Earth’s most spectacular underwater habitats, drawing on his lifetime of experience while highlighting the vital importance of marine conservation and recovery
June 17, 2025 (Tuesday)
- SALLY – Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini directs this documentary about Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, featuring insights from Ride’s life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy about their 27 years together
June 20, 2025 (Friday)
- Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical – The beloved story of Elsa and Anna comes to Disney+ in this filmed version of the Broadway spectacular, featuring 12 new songs alongside classics like “Let it Go,” with thrilling surprises and astonishing special effects
June 24, 2025 (Tuesday)
- Ironheart – Three-episode premiere at 6pm PT – Set after “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” this Marvel Television series follows genius inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she returns to Chicago and finds herself in conflict with the mysterious Parker Robbins/The Hood (Anthony Ramos)
Coming in June (Exact Date TBA)
- Underdogs (Season 1)
- Vibe Check – New all-female-led sports show streaming three times weekly with fast-paced coverage, expert analysis, all-access moments, and bold perspectives from ESPN’s prominent female voices
Hulu and ESPN Content Coming to Disney+ in June
In a special offering, Disney+ standalone subscribers will have access to a sampling of Hulu and ESPN content throughout June:
Hulu Series:
- Snowfall
- 9-1-1: Lone Star
- Station 19
- Class of ’09
- Cruel Summer
- Death and Other Details
- High Fidelity
- And more
Hulu Films:
- Alien: Resurrection
- A Real Pain
- Predators
- Prom Dates
- And more
ESPN Live Events:
- WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm
- Banana Ball: Savannah Bananas
- Day 1 of all PGA TOUR LIVE events
- Wimbledon Day 1
- UFC 316 and 317 Prelims
- And more
ESPN Shows and Originals:
- ESPNFC
- Pardon the Interruption
- The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny
- Full Court Press
- Vince’s Places
- P.K.’s Places
- Select 30 for 30 documentaries
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!