Everything New Coming to Disney Plus January 2025

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Titles are subject to change.

Coming to Disney+ this January 2025

January 1

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 Episodes)

January 7

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 7)

January 9

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 Episodes)

January 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (All Episodes)

January 11

My Best Friend’s an Animal (S1, 6 Episodes)

January 14

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 8)

January 15

A Real Bug’s Life (S2, All Episodes)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 Episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 Episodes)

January 18

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 Episodes)

January 22

Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light

To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 Episodes)

January 29

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Two-Episode Premiere)

Foods that Built America (S5, 12 Episodes)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (S1, 8 Episodes)

Pirates: Behind the Legends (S1, 8 Episodes)

