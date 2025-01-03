Everything New Coming to Disney Plus January 2025

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
Titles are subject to change.
Coming to Disney+ this January 2025
January 1
- Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 Episodes)
January 7
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 7)
January 9
- UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 Episodes)
January 10
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing (All Episodes)
January 11
- My Best Friend’s an Animal (S1, 6 Episodes)
January 14
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 8)
January 15
- A Real Bug’s Life (S2, All Episodes)
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 Episodes)
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 Episodes)
January 18
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 Episodes)
January 22
- Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light
- To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 Episodes)
January 29
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Two-Episode Premiere)
- Foods that Built America (S5, 12 Episodes)
- Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (S1, 8 Episodes)
- Pirates: Behind the Legends (S1, 8 Episodes)
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!