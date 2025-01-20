Everything New Coming to Disney Plus February 2025

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

February 5

“Kindergarten: The Musical” Season 1 (5 episodes)

“My Best Friend’s An Animal” Season 1 (6 episodes)

“Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episodes 3-5

February 7

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Season 2 (10 episodes)

“The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” Premiere

February 10

“Cheerleader Generation” Season 1 (10 episodes)

“The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders”

February 12

“Pupstruction” Season 2 (6 episodes)

“Harlem Ice” Premiere (All Episodes)

“Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episodes 6-8

February 13

“Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story”

“SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” (Available through February 22)

February 17

“Adam Eats the 80s” Season 1 (10 episodes)

“Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point”

February 19

“Mickey Mouse Funhouse” Season 3 (5 episodes)

“Win or Lose” Two-Episode Premiere

“Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episodes 9-10

February 21

“Theme Song Takeover” Season 3 (6 episodes)

February 22

“Fur Babies” Season 1 (4 episodes)

February 24

“Find My Country House” Season 1 (10 episodes)

“Kim of Queens” Season 1 (12 episodes)

“No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski” Season 1 (6 episodes)

“Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes” Season 1 (10 episodes)

February 26

“Win or Lose” New Episodes

February 28

“Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts” Season 6 (5 episodes)

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” (12 New Episodes)

