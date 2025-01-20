Everything New Coming to Disney Plus February 2025

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

February 5

  • “Kindergarten: The Musical” Season 1 (5 episodes)
  • “My Best Friend’s An Animal” Season 1 (6 episodes)
  • “Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episodes 3-5

February 7

  • “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Season 2 (10 episodes)
  • “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” Premiere

February 10

  • “Cheerleader Generation” Season 1 (10 episodes)
  • “The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders”

February 12

  • “Pupstruction” Season 2 (6 episodes)
  • “Harlem Ice” Premiere (All Episodes)
  • “Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episodes 6-8

February 13

  • “Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story”
  • “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” (Available through February 22)

February 17

  • “Adam Eats the 80s” Season 1 (10 episodes)
  • “Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point”

February 19

  • “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” Season 3 (5 episodes)
  • “Win or Lose” Two-Episode Premiere
  • “Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episodes 9-10

February 21

  • “Theme Song Takeover” Season 3 (6 episodes)

February 22

  • “Fur Babies” Season 1 (4 episodes)

February 24

  • “Find My Country House” Season 1 (10 episodes)
  • “Kim of Queens” Season 1 (12 episodes)
  • “No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski” Season 1 (6 episodes)
  • “Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes” Season 1 (10 episodes)

February 26

  • “Win or Lose” New Episodes

February 28

  • “Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts” Season 6 (5 episodes)
  • “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” (12 New Episodes)

