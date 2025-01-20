Everything New Coming to Disney Plus February 2025

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
February 5
- “Kindergarten: The Musical” Season 1 (5 episodes)
- “My Best Friend’s An Animal” Season 1 (6 episodes)
- “Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episodes 3-5
February 7
- “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Season 2 (10 episodes)
- “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” Premiere
February 10
- “Cheerleader Generation” Season 1 (10 episodes)
- “The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders”
February 12
- “Pupstruction” Season 2 (6 episodes)
- “Harlem Ice” Premiere (All Episodes)
- “Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episodes 6-8
February 13
- “Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story”
- “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” (Available through February 22)
February 17
- “Adam Eats the 80s” Season 1 (10 episodes)
- “Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point”
February 19
- “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” Season 3 (5 episodes)
- “Win or Lose” Two-Episode Premiere
- “Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episodes 9-10
February 21
- “Theme Song Takeover” Season 3 (6 episodes)
February 22
- “Fur Babies” Season 1 (4 episodes)
February 24
- “Find My Country House” Season 1 (10 episodes)
- “Kim of Queens” Season 1 (12 episodes)
- “No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski” Season 1 (6 episodes)
- “Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes” Season 1 (10 episodes)
February 26
- “Win or Lose” New Episodes
February 28
- “Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts” Season 6 (5 episodes)
- “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” (12 New Episodes)
