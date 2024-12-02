Everything New Coming to Disney Plus December 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
Titles are subject to change.
Coming to Disney+ this December 2024
December 2
- Mickey and the Very Many Christmases
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Two-Episode Series Premiere, 9p ET/6p PT)
December 3
- Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)
December 4
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
- CMA Country Christmas
December 7
- Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)
- Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)
December 9
- New Bluey Minisodes
- The Simpsons Funday Football (Live at 8 p.m. ET)
December 10
- Sugarcane – A National Geographic Documentary
December 11
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
- Dream Productions
December 13
- Elton John: Never Too Late
- Invisible
December 16
- Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)
December 17
- Blink – A National Geographic Documentary
December 18
- SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)
December 20
- Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)
December 22
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) Premiere
December 23
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)
December 25
- Dunk The Halls Animated Game (Live at 12 p.m. ET)
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
- Doctor Who: Joy to the World
December 27
- John Williams in Tokyo
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!