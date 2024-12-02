Everything New Coming to Disney Plus December 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Titles are subject to change.

Coming to Disney+ this December 2024

December 2

Mickey and the Very Many Christmases

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Two-Episode Series Premiere, 9p ET/6p PT)

December 3

Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)

December 4

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

CMA Country Christmas

December 7

Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)

Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)

December 9

New Bluey Minisodes

The Simpsons Funday Football (Live at 8 p.m. ET)

December 10

Sugarcane – A National Geographic Documentary

December 11

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

Dream Productions

December 13

Elton John: Never Too Late

Invisible

December 16

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)

December 17

Blink – A National Geographic Documentary

December 18

SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)

December 20

Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)

December 22

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) Premiere

December 23

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)

December 25

Dunk The Halls Animated Game (Live at 12 p.m. ET)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Doctor Who: Joy to the World

December 27

John Williams in Tokyo

