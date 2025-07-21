Everything New Coming to Disney Plus August 2025

August 2025 brings an exciting lineup of new content to Disney+, from Marvel animated series to holiday specials and international programming. The month features major premieres like Eyes of Wakanda, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, and the third season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Disney+ subscribers will also gain access to select Hulu and ESPN content throughout the month.

August 1

King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

Outdoor Adventure Stream Launch

August 3

Naming the Dead Season 1

August 6

Christmas Wars Seasons 1 & 2

Low Life Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Holidays Season 1

Raising Asia Season 1

Wild Vietnam Season 1

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3

August 7

Ancient Aliens: Origins Season 1

Project Runway Season 21 Episode 3

August 8

Christmas Hotel

A Christmas in Tennessee

The Christmas Pact

Radio Christmas

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures Shorts Season 2

August 10

Traveling with Snow Man Episode 2

August 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

August 13

Chibiverse Season 2

Chibiverse Season 3

Low Life Season 1

August 14

Project Runway Season 21 Episode 4

August 15

Limitless: Live Better Now

Stand Up to Cancer 2025

August 17

Disney Jr. Ariel Shorts Season 1

August 20

Ice Road Rescue Seasons 7, 8 & 9

Reminder Season 1

August 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh Season 2

Project Runway Season 21 Episode 5

August 22

Disney Jr.’s Ariel Season 1

August 25

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite

Princess Stream Launch

August 27

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts Season 6

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4

Eyes of Wakanda

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2

August 28

Project Runway Season 21 Episode 6

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email