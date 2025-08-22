Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Tubi in September 2025. Note: All titles begin streaming September 1, 2025, unless otherwise noted.
Originals
Comedy
REL TALK (September 5) Lil Rel Howery brings signature humor to Chicago’s What’s Funny Comedy Festival in a personal, hilarious, high-energy stand-up performance.
Thriller
DARK SECRET (September 12) When a couple takes in a new roommate, long-buried truths begin to fester, inciting a chilling game of manipulation and survival.
TAKEOUT (September 19) On a dead-end night shift at a remote fast food diner, three coworkers suspect a customer is a serial killer. After digging for proof, they quickly realize they’re in over their heads.
Series Spotlight
- All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 5 & 6
- Archer
- Bronx Siu
- Community – Seasons 5 & 6
- Damages
- Genius: Picasso
- Outsiders (2016)
- Sabrina The Teenage Witch
- Stuck With You
- Terror Lake Drive
- The Steve Harvey Show – Seasons 1 & 2
Action
- Angel Has Fallen
- Crank
- Crank 2 High Voltage
- Den Of Thieves
- King Kong
- Max Payne
- Need For Speed
- Tango & Cash
- The Italian Job
- The Flash
- The Rundown
- Universal Soldier: The Return
- World War Z
- XXX
- XXX: State of the Union
Art House
- A Chiara
- Call Me By Your Name
- Dream Scenario
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Petit Maman
Black Cinema
- All Eyez On Me
- Are We Done Yet?
- Are We There Yet?
- ATL
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Black Knight
- Blood And Bone
- Bones
- Car Wash (1976)
- Double Platinum
- First Sunday
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Juwanna Mann
- Lean On Me
- Life
- Little
- Morris From America
- National Security
- Notorious (2009)
- Phat Girlz
- Poetic Justice (1993)
Comedy
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Clueless
- Coming To America
- Cuban Fury
- Defendor
- Fatman
- Fighting With My Family
- How Do You Know
- I Feel Pretty
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Never Been Kissed
- Nobody’s Fool (2018)
- Pixels
- Poms
- She’s The Man
- The Hot Chick
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Mask
- The Truman Show
- The Waterboy
- What About Bob
Documentary
- Oasis: Supersonic
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Tyson
Drama
- All I See Is You
- Crooked House (2017)
- Footloose (1981)
- Goodfellas
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- La Bamba (1987)
- Marlowe
- Scarface (1983)
- Selena
- Sleepers
- Stand And Deliver
- The Best Of Enemies
- Tigerland
- Truth (2015)
- White Fang (1991)
Horror
- Breach
- Crawl
- Drag Me To Hell
- Evil Dead (2013)
- Fright Night (1985)
- Fright Night (2011)
- From Hell
- Halloween (2018)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- Lake Placid
- Lake Placid 2
- Lake Placid 3
- Lake Placid: The Final Chapter
- Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda
- Ma
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
- Poltergeist (2015)
- Popeye The Slayer Man
- Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
- Scream 4
- Sinister
- Skinamarink
- The Cabin In The Woods
- Triangle
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Kids & Family
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Coraline
- Daddy Day Care
- Despicable Me 3
- Garfield
- Monster House
- Open Season (2006)
- Rookie Of The Year
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Edward Scissorhands
- Hercules (2014)
- I Am Number Four
- King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
- Marooned
- Monkeybone
- Paradise Hills
- Predestination
- Quarantine
- Real Steel
- The City Of Lost Children
- The Fifth Element
- The Invisible
Thriller
- Chain Reaction
- Devil In a Blue Dress
- Exposure
- Fluxx
- Peppermint
- Red Eye
- Sabotage
- Security
- The Call
- The Hunt For Red October
- The Intruder (2019)
- The Net
- The Perfect Guy
- When The Bough Breaks
- Zero
