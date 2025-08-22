Everything Coming to Tubi in September 2025

Michael Carpenter
Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Tubi in September 2025. Note: All titles begin streaming September 1, 2025, unless otherwise noted.

Originals

Comedy

REL TALK (September 5) Lil Rel Howery brings signature humor to Chicago’s What’s Funny Comedy Festival in a personal, hilarious, high-energy stand-up performance.

Thriller

DARK SECRET (September 12) When a couple takes in a new roommate, long-buried truths begin to fester, inciting a chilling game of manipulation and survival.

TAKEOUT (September 19) On a dead-end night shift at a remote fast food diner, three coworkers suspect a customer is a serial killer. After digging for proof, they quickly realize they’re in over their heads.

Series Spotlight

  • All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 5 & 6
  • Archer
  • Bronx Siu
  • Community – Seasons 5 & 6
  • Damages
  • Genius: Picasso
  • Outsiders (2016)
  • Sabrina The Teenage Witch
  • Stuck With You
  • Terror Lake Drive
  • The Steve Harvey Show – Seasons 1 & 2

Action

  • Angel Has Fallen
  • Crank
  • Crank 2 High Voltage
  • Den Of Thieves
  • King Kong
  • Max Payne
  • Need For Speed
  • Tango & Cash
  • The Italian Job
  • The Flash
  • The Rundown
  • Universal Soldier: The Return
  • World War Z
  • XXX
  • XXX: State of the Union

Art House

  • A Chiara
  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Dream Scenario
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Petit Maman

Black Cinema

  • All Eyez On Me
  • Are We Done Yet?
  • Are We There Yet?
  • ATL
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
  • Black Knight
  • Blood And Bone
  • Bones
  • Car Wash (1976)
  • Double Platinum
  • First Sunday
  • Johnson Family Vacation
  • Juwanna Mann
  • Lean On Me
  • Life
  • Little
  • Morris From America
  • National Security
  • Notorious (2009)
  • Phat Girlz
  • Poetic Justice (1993)

Comedy

  • Beverly Hills Cop
  • Beverly Hills Cop II
  • Clueless
  • Coming To America
  • Cuban Fury
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Defendor
  • Fatman
  • Fighting With My Family
  • How Do You Know
  • I Feel Pretty
  • Mean Girls (2004)
  • Never Been Kissed
  • Nobody’s Fool (2018)
  • Pixels
  • Poms
  • She’s The Man
  • The Hot Chick
  • The Longest Yard (2005)
  • The Mask
  • The Truman Show
  • The Waterboy
  • What About Bob

Documentary

  • Oasis: Supersonic
  • One Direction: This Is Us
  • Tyson

Drama

  • All I See Is You
  • Crooked House (2017)
  • Footloose (1981)
  • Goodfellas
  • Gridiron Gang (2006)
  • La Bamba (1987)
  • Marlowe
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Selena
  • Sleepers
  • Stand And Deliver
  • The Best Of Enemies
  • Tigerland
  • Truth (2015)
  • White Fang (1991)

Horror

  • Breach
  • Crawl
  • Drag Me To Hell
  • Evil Dead (2013)
  • Fright Night (1985)
  • Fright Night (2011)
  • From Hell
  • Halloween (2018)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
  • Lake Placid
  • Lake Placid 2
  • Lake Placid 3
  • Lake Placid: The Final Chapter
  • Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda
  • Ma
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
  • Poltergeist (2015)
  • Popeye The Slayer Man
  • Quarantine
  • Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
  • Scream 4
  • Sinister
  • Skinamarink
  • The Cabin In The Woods
  • Triangle
  • When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Kids & Family

  • Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  • Coraline
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Despicable Me 3
  • Garfield
  • Monster House
  • Open Season (2006)
  • Rookie Of The Year
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2
  • The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Hercules (2014)
  • I Am Number Four
  • King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
  • Marooned
  • Monkeybone
  • Paradise Hills
  • Predestination
  • Quarantine
  • Real Steel
  • The City Of Lost Children
  • The Fifth Element
  • The Invisible

Thriller

  • Chain Reaction
  • Devil In a Blue Dress
  • Exposure
  • Fluxx
  • Peppermint
  • Red Eye
  • Sabotage
  • Security
  • The Call
  • The Hunt For Red October
  • The Intruder (2019)
  • The Net
  • The Perfect Guy
  • When The Bough Breaks
  • Zero

