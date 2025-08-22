Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Tubi in September 2025. Note: All titles begin streaming September 1, 2025, unless otherwise noted.

Originals

Comedy

REL TALK (September 5) Lil Rel Howery brings signature humor to Chicago’s What’s Funny Comedy Festival in a personal, hilarious, high-energy stand-up performance.

Thriller

DARK SECRET (September 12) When a couple takes in a new roommate, long-buried truths begin to fester, inciting a chilling game of manipulation and survival.

TAKEOUT (September 19) On a dead-end night shift at a remote fast food diner, three coworkers suspect a customer is a serial killer. After digging for proof, they quickly realize they’re in over their heads.

Series Spotlight

All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 5 & 6

Archer

Bronx Siu

Community – Seasons 5 & 6

Damages

Genius: Picasso

Outsiders (2016)

Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Stuck With You

Terror Lake Drive

The Steve Harvey Show – Seasons 1 & 2

Action

Angel Has Fallen

Crank

Crank 2 High Voltage

Den Of Thieves

King Kong

Max Payne

Need For Speed

Tango & Cash

The Italian Job

The Flash

The Rundown

Universal Soldier: The Return

World War Z

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Art House

A Chiara

Call Me By Your Name

Dream Scenario

Pan’s Labyrinth

Petit Maman

Black Cinema

All Eyez On Me

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

ATL

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Knight

Blood And Bone

Bones

Car Wash (1976)

Double Platinum

First Sunday

Johnson Family Vacation

Juwanna Mann

Lean On Me

Life

Little

Morris From America

National Security

Notorious (2009)

Phat Girlz

Poetic Justice (1993)

Comedy

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Clueless

Coming To America

Cuban Fury

Daddy Day Care

Defendor

Fatman

Fighting With My Family

How Do You Know

I Feel Pretty

Mean Girls (2004)

Never Been Kissed

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Pixels

Poms

She’s The Man

The Hot Chick

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Mask

The Truman Show

The Waterboy

What About Bob

Documentary

Oasis: Supersonic

One Direction: This Is Us

Tyson

Drama

All I See Is You

Crooked House (2017)

Footloose (1981)

Goodfellas

Gridiron Gang (2006)

La Bamba (1987)

Marlowe

Scarface (1983)

Selena

Sleepers

Stand And Deliver

The Best Of Enemies

Tigerland

Truth (2015)

White Fang (1991)

Horror

Breach

Crawl

Drag Me To Hell

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Fright Night (2011)

From Hell

Halloween (2018)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Lake Placid

Lake Placid 2

Lake Placid 3

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter

Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda

Ma

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Poltergeist (2015)

Popeye The Slayer Man

Quarantine

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

Scream 4

Sinister

Skinamarink

The Cabin In The Woods

Triangle

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Kids & Family

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Coraline

Daddy Day Care

Despicable Me 3

Garfield

Monster House

Open Season (2006)

Rookie Of The Year

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Edward Scissorhands

Hercules (2014)

I Am Number Four

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Marooned

Monkeybone

Paradise Hills

Predestination

Quarantine

Real Steel

The City Of Lost Children

The Fifth Element

The Invisible

Thriller

Chain Reaction

Devil In a Blue Dress

Exposure

Fluxx

Peppermint

Red Eye

Sabotage

Security

The Call

The Hunt For Red October

The Intruder (2019)

The Net

The Perfect Guy

When The Bough Breaks

Zero

