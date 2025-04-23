Everything Coming to Tubi in May 2025

Complete guide to Tubi new streaming releases for May 2025. All titles begin streaming for free on May 1 unless otherwise noted.
Original Programming
Competition
- WWE: EVOLVE – New episodes every Wednesday
- A new generation of WWE prospects begin their in-ring journey with the goal of becoming the next great Superstar
Romance
- WORTH THE WAIT (Available May 23)
- The lives of multiple Asian-American strangers fatefully intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss, and encounter old flames
Thriller
- RHYTHM & BLOOD (Available May 16)
- Facing escalating threats from a dangerous stalker, a pop megastar begins falling for the handsome bodyguard she’s hired to keep her safe
- THE KILLING COVE (Available May 30)
- After a horrific incident at a college party, two sisters seek revenge against a privileged jock but find that danger follows their every move
Series Spotlight
- Kojak (1973)
- Moesha
- The Shield
- VR Troopers (Available until May 15)
Movies by Genre
Action
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Batman (1989)
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Justice League (2017)
- Machete Kills (Available May 23)
- Mile 22
- Stealth
- The Fast And The Furious
- The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
- The Flash
- The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Patriot
- Tomb Raider (2018)
- War
Art House
- After Yang
- Black Bear
- C’mon C’mon
- Frances Ha
- Krisha
- Locke
- Mojave
- Morris From America
- One From The Heart
- Ran (1985)
- Revenge (2017)
- The Eternal Daughter
- The Souvenir: Part II
- Waves
Black Cinema
- All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
- ATL
- Baby Boy
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business
- Blue Streak
- Death At A Funeral (2010)
- Dreamgirls
- Friday
- He Got Game
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Married To Medicine
- Medusa Deluxe
- Menace II Society
- Moesha
- Next Friday
- Rebound (2005)
- Single Moms Club
- The Friday After Next
- The Wiz
- Two Can Play That Game
- Vacation Friends
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Comedy
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- American Ultra
- Benson (Seasons 1 & 2)
- But I’m A Cheerleader
- Click (2006)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Funny Pages
- Jackass: The Movie
- Laggies
- Like A Boss
- Second Act
- Single Moms Club
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- The Death Of Dick Long
- The Last Movie Star
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Vacation Friends
- You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
Documentary
- Gamestop: Rise Of The Players (Available May 31)
- More Than A Game
- Oasis Supersonic
- Open Wide
- The Summit
Drama
- Agora
- Devotion
- Focus
- Fury
- Gladiator
- God’s Creatures
- Heartbreak Ridge
- Kojak (1973)
- Molly’s Game
- Single Moms Club
- Tears Of The Sun
- The Last Movie Star
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Pianist
- The Shield
- Warrior (2011)
- What Remains
Horror
- 28 Weeks Later
- Anaconda
- Barbarian (2022)
- Bones
- Deep Rising
- Dark Web: Cicada 3301
- Escape Room (2019)
- Escape The Field
- Friday The 13th (2009)
- Legion
- Leprechaun
- Prey For The Devil
- Silent Hill
- The Craft
- The Monster
- Tusk
Kids & Family
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Open Season (2006)
- Open Season 2
- Rugrats Go Wild
- RV (2006)
- Scooby-Doo And The Reluctant Werewolf
- Scooby-Doo’s Arabian Nights
- Shrek Forever After
- The Addams Family 2
- The Goonies
Reality
- Married To Medicine
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- 24 Hours To Live
- Dune (1984)
- Ender’s Game
- Equals
- Eva
- Ex Machina
- Interstellar
- Planet Of The Apes (1968)
- The 5th Wave
- Weird Science
Thriller
- A Man Apart
- Anna (2019)
- Captain Phillips
- Clear And Present Danger
- Fall
- Medusa Deluxe
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- Patriot Games
- Savages
- Takers (2010)
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- Trespass Against Us
Western
- A Fistful Of Dollars
- Bone Tomahawk
- For A Few Dollars More
- Hang ’em High
- Lawless
- Slow West
- The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
- The Salvation
- The Wind
- Woman Walks Ahead
