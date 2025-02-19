Everything Coming to Tubi in March 2025

New on Tubi in March 2025

Originals & New Releases

  • THE Z-SUITE (New Episodes Every Thursday, Season Finale March 20)
  • WE GOT TIME TODAY (New Episodes Every Tuesday)
  • MY HUSBAND’S MISTRESS (3/14)
  • INVASIVE 2: GETAWAY (3/21)
  • EX DOOR NEIGHBOR (3/28)

Series

  • All In The Family (1971)
  • Community
  • Everybody Hates Chris
  • FBI True
  • Icon Of French Cinema (3/15)
  • Kevin Can Wait
  • Loudermilk (3/25)
  • The Equalizer
  • The Haves And Have Nots
  • The Steve Harvey Show
  • Timeless (3/25)

Action

  • 12 Rounds
  • Acts Of Vengeance
  • Baywatch (2017)
  • Den Of Thieves
  • District B13 (3/14)
  • Domino
  • Enter The Dragon
  • I Am Wrath
  • I Spy
  • Man On Fire
  • Primal
  • Proud Mary
  • Real Steel
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
  • The Equalizer
  • The Equalizer 2
  • The Marine
  • Timeless (3/25)
  • Transporter 3
  • Volcano

Art House

  • Apocalypse Now (3/31)
  • Breathe (2017)
  • Cryptozoo (3/17)
  • Icon Of French Cinema (3/15)
  • Killing Them Softly
  • Manhunter (3/31)
  • Marie Antoinette
  • Mother
  • Pulse
  • Take Shelter
  • Women Talking

Black Cinema

  • All Eyez On Me
  • Barber Shop
  • Beauty Shop
  • Belly
  • Biker Boyz
  • Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
  • Get Rich Or Die Tryin
  • I Can Do Bad All By Myself
  • Love Don’t Cost A Thing
  • Summer Of Violence
  • The Haves And Have Nots
  • The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
  • Thin Line Between Love And Hate
  • Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
  • Undisputed
  • Why Did I Get Married?

Comedy

  • All In The Family (1971)
  • Bachelorette
  • Community
  • I, Tonya
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
  • Our Idiot Brother
  • Pirates
  • Spaceballs
  • The Bounty Hunter (2010)
  • The Man

Documentary

  • FBI True
  • The Brink
  • The Fight
  • The Wrecking Crew
  • Venus And Serena

Drama

  • Blackkklansman
  • Blow
  • Fences
  • Footloose (1984)
  • Joe (3/31)
  • My Policeman
  • Pleasantville
  • The Client
  • The Hurt Locker
  • The Tender Bar
  • Wonder

Horror

  • Crawl
  • Grind House: Death Proof (3/31)
  • Grind House: Planet Terror (3/31)
  • Insidious
  • Insidious: Chapter 2
  • Insidious: Chapter 3
  • Insidious: The Last Key
  • Quarantine
  • Quarantine 2: Terminal
  • Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
  • World War Z

Kids & Family

  • Agent Cody Banks
  • Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
  • Jackie Chan Adventures (3/25)
  • Men In Black (Series) (3/25)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Scooby Doo! And The Beach Beastie
  • Scooby Goes To Hollywood
  • Scooby Meets The Boo Brothers
  • Sherlock Gnomes
  • The Secret Life Of Pets 2
  • Transformers: Cyberverse
  • VR Troopers
  • Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • Event Horizon
  • Godzilla
  • Godzilla (1998)
  • Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters
  • I, Robot
  • Real Steel
  • Samaritan
  • The Creator
  • The Mortal Instruments
  • War Of The Worlds
  • World War Z

Thriller

  • Armor (3/31)
  • Broken City
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Cleaner
  • Peppermint
  • Pride And Glory
  • Primal (3/31)
  • Snitch
  • The Call (2013)
  • The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • The Next Three Days
  • The Report
  • When The Bough Breaks

Western

  • Once Upon A Time In The West
  • Wild Wild West

