Everything Coming to Tubi in June 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
28

Complete guide to Tubi new streaming releases for June 2025. All titles begin streaming for free on June 1 unless otherwise noted.

Originals

  • TMZ PRESENTS: UNITED STATES V. SEAN COMBS: INSIDE THE DIDDY TRIAL – TMZ brings you exclusive reporting on all the latest developments & drama behind the scenes from the trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
  • TKO – After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.
  • DAY OF RECKONING – A small-town sheriff and a corrupt U.S. Marshal hold a violent outlaw’s wife hostage in order to lure him into a showdown.

Series Spotlight

  • All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 3 & 4
  • Community – Seasons 3 & 4
  • Cuckoo
  • Double Cross
  • Growing Up Hip Hop – Seasons 1-6
  • Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta
  • Growing Up Hip Hop: New York
  • Homicide: Life On The Street
  • Hustle & Soul
  • Macgyver (1985)
  • Murder, She Wrote (1984)
  • Murder, She Wrote (1997)
  • Roots
  • Then You Run
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

Action

  • Battleship
  • Big Trouble In Little China
  • Blue Beetle
  • Get Fast
  • Independence Day
  • Jet Li’s Fearless
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Lone Survivor
  • Moonfall
  • Ninja Assassin
  • Raw Deal
  • Red 2
  • Run All Night
  • Shooter
  • Taken (2008)
  • Taken 2
  • Taken 3
  • Under Siege
  • Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
  • White House Down

Art House

  • Certain Women
  • Clouds Of Sils Maria
  • Columbus
  • Little Fish (2020)
  • Mary Magdalene
  • Moonlight
  • Personal Shopper
  • Phoenix (2014)
  • Swiss Army Man
  • The Inspection
  • The Spectacular Now
  • The Standoff At Sparrow Creek
  • The Worst Person In The World

Black Cinema

  • 1982
  • B.A.P.S.
  • Baggage Claim
  • Big Momma’s House
  • Big Momma’s House 2
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
  • Double Cross
  • Frankie & Alice
  • Hustle & Flow
  • Hustle & Soul
  • John Henry
  • Love & Basketball
  • Love Don’t Cost A Thing
  • Madea’s Witness Protection
  • Nobody’s Fool (2018)
  • Set It Off
  • Soul Food
  • Stomp The Yard
  • Stomp The Yard Homecoming
  • Superfly
  • Waiting To Exhale
  • What’s Love Got To Do With It
  • White Chicks
  • You Got Served

Comedy

  • 50/50
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Date And Switch
  • Deadstream
  • Delivery Man
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • From Prada To Nada
  • Jackass Number Two
  • Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)
  • Mom And Dad
  • Overboard (1987)
  • Overboard (2018)
  • Stand Up Guys
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
  • The Men Who Stare At Goats
  • The Other Guys
  • The Wedding Ringer
  • Welcome To The Jungle

Documentary

  • Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy
  • The Seven Five
  • The Thin Blue Line

Drama

  • Burlesque
  • Chariots Of Fire
  • Delivery Man
  • Frankie & Alice
  • Free State Of Jones
  • Fury
  • Gimme Shelter
  • Lone Survivor
  • Malcolm X
  • Miss Sloane
  • Roots
  • Stonewall (2015)
  • The Right Stuff
  • What’s Love Got To Do With It
  • White Boy Rick
  • You Can Live Forever

Horror

  • Alone In The Dark
  • Brahms: The Boy II
  • Deadstream
  • Friday The 13th (1980)
  • Frozen
  • Get Out
  • Gremlins
  • Gremlins 2: The New Batch
  • Hannibal Rising
  • Hereditary
  • House On Haunted Hill
  • Jaws
  • La Llorona
  • Leatherface
  • Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)
  • Mom And Dad
  • Piranha 3-D
  • Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D
  • The Djinn
  • The First Purge
  • The Lodge
  • The Purge
  • The Purge: Anarchy

Kids & Family

  • Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Open Season 3
  • Open Season: Scared Silly
  • Panda Plan
  • Puss In Boots
  • Secondhand Lions
  • The Great Gilly Hopkins
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • The Neverending Story

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • Aquaman (2018)
  • Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
  • Clash Of The Titans (1981)
  • Demolition Man
  • Divergent
  • Elysium
  • Girl With All The Gifts
  • Independence Day
  • Jumper
  • Love And Monsters
  • Pixels

Thriller

  • 88 Minutes
  • A Walk Among The Tombstones
  • Cleaner
  • Cold Wallet
  • Haunted Heart
  • Homicide: Life On The Street
  • In The Line Of Fire
  • Jackie Brown
  • Joy Ride
  • Last Survivors
  • Nightcrawler
  • No Good Deed (2014)
  • Phone Booth
  • The Devil’s Trap
  • The Impossible
  • The Specialist
  • The Tutor
  • Then You Run

Western

  • Ballad Of Davy Crockett
  • The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada
  • Wild Horses

