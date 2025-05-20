Everything Coming to Tubi in June 2025

Complete guide to Tubi new streaming releases for June 2025. All titles begin streaming for free on June 1 unless otherwise noted.
Originals
- TMZ PRESENTS: UNITED STATES V. SEAN COMBS: INSIDE THE DIDDY TRIAL – TMZ brings you exclusive reporting on all the latest developments & drama behind the scenes from the trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
- TKO – After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.
- DAY OF RECKONING – A small-town sheriff and a corrupt U.S. Marshal hold a violent outlaw’s wife hostage in order to lure him into a showdown.
Series Spotlight
- All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 3 & 4
- Community – Seasons 3 & 4
- Cuckoo
- Double Cross
- Growing Up Hip Hop – Seasons 1-6
- Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Growing Up Hip Hop: New York
- Homicide: Life On The Street
- Hustle & Soul
- Macgyver (1985)
- Murder, She Wrote (1984)
- Murder, She Wrote (1997)
- Roots
- Then You Run
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
Action
- Battleship
- Big Trouble In Little China
- Blue Beetle
- Get Fast
- Independence Day
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Kong: Skull Island
- Lone Survivor
- Moonfall
- Ninja Assassin
- Raw Deal
- Red 2
- Run All Night
- Shooter
- Taken (2008)
- Taken 2
- Taken 3
- Under Siege
- Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
- White House Down
Art House
- Certain Women
- Clouds Of Sils Maria
- Columbus
- Little Fish (2020)
- Mary Magdalene
- Moonlight
- Personal Shopper
- Phoenix (2014)
- Swiss Army Man
- The Inspection
- The Spectacular Now
- The Standoff At Sparrow Creek
- The Worst Person In The World
Black Cinema
- 1982
- B.A.P.S.
- Baggage Claim
- Big Momma’s House
- Big Momma’s House 2
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Double Cross
- Frankie & Alice
- Hustle & Flow
- Hustle & Soul
- John Henry
- Love & Basketball
- Love Don’t Cost A Thing
- Madea’s Witness Protection
- Nobody’s Fool (2018)
- Set It Off
- Soul Food
- Stomp The Yard
- Stomp The Yard Homecoming
- Superfly
- Waiting To Exhale
- What’s Love Got To Do With It
- White Chicks
- You Got Served
Comedy
- 50/50
- A Knight’s Tale
- Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
- Daddy Day Care
- Date And Switch
- Deadstream
- Delivery Man
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- From Prada To Nada
- Jackass Number Two
- Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)
- Mom And Dad
- Overboard (1987)
- Overboard (2018)
- Stand Up Guys
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
- The Men Who Stare At Goats
- The Other Guys
- The Wedding Ringer
- Welcome To The Jungle
Documentary
- Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy
- The Seven Five
- The Thin Blue Line
Drama
- Burlesque
- Chariots Of Fire
- Delivery Man
- Frankie & Alice
- Free State Of Jones
- Fury
- Gimme Shelter
- Lone Survivor
- Malcolm X
- Miss Sloane
- Roots
- Stonewall (2015)
- The Right Stuff
- What’s Love Got To Do With It
- White Boy Rick
- You Can Live Forever
Horror
- Alone In The Dark
- Brahms: The Boy II
- Deadstream
- Friday The 13th (1980)
- Frozen
- Get Out
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Hannibal Rising
- Hereditary
- House On Haunted Hill
- Jaws
- La Llorona
- Leatherface
- Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)
- Mom And Dad
- Piranha 3-D
- Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- The Djinn
- The First Purge
- The Lodge
- The Purge
- The Purge: Anarchy
Kids & Family
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
- Daddy Day Care
- Open Season 3
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Panda Plan
- Puss In Boots
- Secondhand Lions
- The Great Gilly Hopkins
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Neverending Story
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Aquaman (2018)
- Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
- Clash Of The Titans (1981)
- Demolition Man
- Divergent
- Elysium
- Girl With All The Gifts
- Independence Day
- Jumper
- Love And Monsters
- Pixels
Thriller
- 88 Minutes
- A Walk Among The Tombstones
- Cleaner
- Cold Wallet
- Haunted Heart
- Homicide: Life On The Street
- In The Line Of Fire
- Jackie Brown
- Joy Ride
- Last Survivors
- Nightcrawler
- No Good Deed (2014)
- Phone Booth
- The Devil’s Trap
- The Impossible
- The Specialist
- The Tutor
- Then You Run
Western
- Ballad Of Davy Crockett
- The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada
- Wild Horses
