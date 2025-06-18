Everything Coming to Tubi in July 2025

Tubi’s July 2025 Streaming Lineup: Everything New This Month. Get ready for a blockbuster month of free streaming! Tubi is dropping an impressive collection of movies, series, and original content throughout July 2025.
New Tubi Originals
Action
Great White Waters (July 4)
Horror
Get Off My Lawn (July 11)
Thriller
TKO (July 18)
Series Spotlight
- Brickleberry
- Girlfriends
- Hap & Leonard
- Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
- Kold & Windy (S1)
- Major Dad
- Millennials
- Sanford And Son
- The Jeffersons (S11 & S1)
- Wow: Women Of Wrestling (S2-S3)
New Reality Content
Getting Warmer With Kal Penn (July 15)
Action Movies
- 12 Rounds
- 2 Guns
- Baywatch
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan 2: Hades
- Escape Plan: The Extractors
- First Blood
- Hitman
- Hitman: Agent 47
- Jurassic World
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Non-Stop
- Redemption
- The A-Team (2010)
- The Fate Of The Furious
- Universal Soldier
Art House & Independent Films
- A Most Violent Year
- American Honey
- Bones And All
- Clemency
- Hot Summer Nights
- Rye Lane
- The Captive
- Under The Silver Lake
- When You Finish Saving The World
- While We’re Young
- Zola
Black Cinema
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business
- Beauty Shop
- Belly
- Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
- Cadillac Records
- Girlfriends
- Good Burger
- Juice
- Jumping The Broom
- Kold & Windy (S1)
- Millennials
- Obsessed (2009)
- Pootie Tang
- Sanford And Son
- Southside With You
- The Final Play
- Top Five
Comedy
- Anger Management (2003)
- Baywatch
- Bringing Down The House
- Cuban Fury
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Dumb And Dumber
- Goon: The Last Of The Enforcers
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Jackass 3
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Major Dad
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Fabulous
- No Strings Attached
- Sweet Dreams
- The Cable Guys
- That Awkward Moment
- The Benchwarmers
- The Birdcage
- The Longest Yard
Documentary
- Culture Of Winning
- Finding Fela
Drama
- 8 Mile
- A Time To Kill
- Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)
- Flashdance
- Forrest Gump
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Get On Up
- Minamata
- Pulp Fiction
- Spotlight
- The Outsiders
- Thelma & Louise
- Titanic
Horror
- Blair Witch (2016)
- Bones And All
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Get Off My Lawn
- Jinn
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Quarantine 2: Terminal
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Nun (2018)
- The Invisible Raptor
Kids & Family
- Arthur And The Invisibles
- Baby’s Day Out
- Because Of Winn-Dixie
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Jumanji (1995)
- Jungle 2 Jungle
- Planet 51
- Rango
- Richie Rich
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- The Secret Life Of Pets 2
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Arrival
- Déjà Vu
- I, Robot
- Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
- Minority Report
- Phenomenon
- Riddick
- Robocop (1987)
- Robocop (2014)
- Robocop 2
- Robocop 3
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- The Core
- The Running Man
- The Sorcerer And The White Snake
- War Of The Worlds
Thriller
- Alice, Darling
- Broken City
- Colombiana
- Death Wish (2018)
- Destroyer
- Don’t Tell A Soul
- Obsessed (2009)
- Outlaws
- Pride And Glory
- Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
- Son Of A Gun
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Grey
- The Menu
- Wrecked
Western
- Legends Of The Fall
- Pale Rider
- Rango
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!