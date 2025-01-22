Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Tubi in February 2024
Tubi Originals
The Z-Suite (Premieres February 6)
Lauren Graham (“Gilmore Girls”) stars as advertising maven Monica Marks alongside Nico Santos (“Superstore”) as Doug Garcia in this generation-clash comedy. After being pushed out by rising Gen Z employees led by Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun), the duo launches their biggest campaign yet – getting their careers back and taking down their young replacements. New episodes release weekly following the two-episode premiere.
New Original Documentary
LEFT FOR DEAD (February 5)
A powerful decade-spanning documentary following two families’ quest to find their missing loved ones, highlighting the broader issue of missing Black Americans nationwide.
New Original Horror
TAROT CURSE (February 15)
Set in New Orleans, this supernatural thriller follows students who discover their Tarot readings are predicting their deaths one by one.
New Original Thrillers
FATAL EXPOSURE (February 7)
A businesswoman’s research into sugar baby relationships turns into dangerous obsession.
TEMPTED (February 14)
A mysterious woman with a dark past invites a couple into her childhood home, leading to deadly consequences as secrets emerge.
WRONG PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME (February 28)
When a police officer’s daughter witnesses a murder, she forms an unexpected alliance to solve the mystery before becoming the killer’s next victim.
Series Spotlight
- Blowing LA
- El Mariachi (2014)
- Limetown
- Minx
- Roots
- Run The Burbs (February 15)
- Sorry For Your Loss
- Taken
- Too Close To Home
Action Movies
- 2012
- Above The Law
- Blue Beetle
- Driven
- Justice League (2017)
- Mr. And Mrs. Smith
- Road House
- Run All Night
- Saban’s Power Rangers
- Taken
- White House Down
Art House Films
- Blindspotting
- Luce
- Eve’s Bayou
- Licorice Pizza
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Mandibles (February 16)
- Rescue Dawn
- Spectacular Now
- Swiss Army Man
- Yes, God, Yes
- Titane (February 16)
Black Cinema
- Are We There Yet?
- ATL
- B.A.P.S.
- Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)
- Love & Basketball
- Roots
- Set It Off
- Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
- Superfly
- Think Like A Man
- Think Like A Man Too
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
- White Chicks
- White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
- Why Do Fools Fall In Love?
Comedy
- Anger Management (2003)
- Austenland
- Bewitched (2005)
- Bill & Ted Face The Music
- Can You Keep A Secret
- Easy A
- Hot Pursuit
- How Do You Know
- Minx
- Overboard
- Ricki And The Flash
- So I Married An Axe Murderer
- The Holiday (2006)
- The Radleys
- Tootsie
- White Chicks
- White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
Documentary
- Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Flee (February 8)
Drama
- American Underdog
- Dear John
- Dirty Dancing
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
- Driven
- House of Gucci
- Monster’s Ball
- Selena
- Sorry For Your Loss
- Southside With You
- The Vow (2012)
- Too Close To Home
Horror
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- El Pacto
- Misery
- Operation Blood Hunt
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- The Boogeyman (2023)
- The Wolf Of Snow Hollow
Kids & Family
- Are We There Yet?
- Baby Geniuses And The Mystery Of The Crown Jewels
- Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)
- Little Giants
- Max
- Max 2: White House Hero
- Paddington 2 (February 27)
- What A Girl Wants
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Bewitched (2005)
- Dune: Part One
- King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
- Operation Blood Hunt
- Passengers (2016)
- Shazam! (2019)
- Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
- The Terminator
Thriller
- Cellar Door
- Death Wish
- Die In A Gunfight
- Hotel Artemis
- No Good Deed (2014)
- Shattered (2007)
- Training Day
Western
- Posse
Note: All titles begin streaming February 1 unless otherwise noted.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!