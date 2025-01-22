Complete Guide: Everything Coming to Tubi in February 2024

Tubi Originals

The Z-Suite (Premieres February 6)

Lauren Graham (“Gilmore Girls”) stars as advertising maven Monica Marks alongside Nico Santos (“Superstore”) as Doug Garcia in this generation-clash comedy. After being pushed out by rising Gen Z employees led by Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun), the duo launches their biggest campaign yet – getting their careers back and taking down their young replacements. New episodes release weekly following the two-episode premiere.

New Original Documentary

LEFT FOR DEAD (February 5)

A powerful decade-spanning documentary following two families’ quest to find their missing loved ones, highlighting the broader issue of missing Black Americans nationwide.

New Original Horror

TAROT CURSE (February 15)

Set in New Orleans, this supernatural thriller follows students who discover their Tarot readings are predicting their deaths one by one.

New Original Thrillers

FATAL EXPOSURE (February 7)

A businesswoman’s research into sugar baby relationships turns into dangerous obsession.

TEMPTED (February 14)

A mysterious woman with a dark past invites a couple into her childhood home, leading to deadly consequences as secrets emerge.

WRONG PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME (February 28)

When a police officer’s daughter witnesses a murder, she forms an unexpected alliance to solve the mystery before becoming the killer’s next victim.

Series Spotlight

Blowing LA

El Mariachi (2014)

Limetown

Minx

Roots

Run The Burbs (February 15)

Sorry For Your Loss

Taken

Too Close To Home

Action Movies

2012

Above The Law

Blue Beetle

Driven

Justice League (2017)

Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Road House

Run All Night

Saban’s Power Rangers

Taken

White House Down

Art House Films

Blindspotting

Luce

Eve’s Bayou

Licorice Pizza

Leaving Las Vegas

Mandibles (February 16)

Rescue Dawn

Spectacular Now

Swiss Army Man

Yes, God, Yes

Titane (February 16)

Black Cinema

Are We There Yet?

ATL

B.A.P.S.

Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)

Love & Basketball

Roots

Set It Off

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

Superfly

Think Like A Man

Think Like A Man Too

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

White Chicks

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

Why Do Fools Fall In Love?

Comedy

Anger Management (2003)

Austenland

Bewitched (2005)

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Can You Keep A Secret

Easy A

Hot Pursuit

How Do You Know

Minx

Overboard

Ricki And The Flash

So I Married An Axe Murderer

The Holiday (2006)

The Radleys

Tootsie

White Chicks

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

Documentary

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Flee (February 8)

Drama

American Underdog

Dear John

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Driven

House of Gucci

Monster’s Ball

Selena

Sorry For Your Loss

Southside With You

The Vow (2012)

Too Close To Home

Horror

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

El Pacto

Misery

Operation Blood Hunt

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Boogeyman (2023)

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow

Kids & Family

Are We There Yet?

Baby Geniuses And The Mystery Of The Crown Jewels

Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)

Little Giants

Max

Max 2: White House Hero

Paddington 2 (February 27)

What A Girl Wants

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Bewitched (2005)

Dune: Part One

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Operation Blood Hunt

Passengers (2016)

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

The Terminator

Thriller

Cellar Door

Death Wish

Die In A Gunfight

Hotel Artemis

No Good Deed (2014)

Shattered (2007)

Training Day

Western

Posse

Note: All titles begin streaming February 1 unless otherwise noted.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email