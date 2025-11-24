Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2025

Prime Video is heating up this December 2025 with a packed lineup of new Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, and live sports action. From the highly anticipated Fallout Season 2 to holiday comedies and major theatrical releases.

December 1

  • Supernatural S1-15 (2005)
  • 12 Angry Men (1957)
  • A Haunting in Venice (2023)
  • Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
  • Bloodsport (1988)
  • Bull Durham (1988)
  • Death on the Nile (2022)
  • Dog (2022)
  • Double Impact (1991)
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • Hackers (1995)
  • Hoosiers (1987)
  • Igor (2008)
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
  • Love Actually (2003)
  • Mad Max (1980)
  • Madagascar (2005)
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
  • Max (2015)
  • Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
  • Notting Hill (1999)
  • Out of Time (2003)
  • Penguins Of Madagascar (2014)
  • Platoon (1987)
  • Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
  • The Birdcage (1996)
  • The Man In the Iron Mask (1998)
  • The Merchants of Joy (2025)
  • The Prodigy (2019)
  • Zombieland (2009)

December 2

  • Oh. What. Fun. (2025)
  • Bullet Train (2022)
  • Good Sports Episode 102

December 3

  • The Phoenician Scheme (2025)

December 4

  • Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

December 5

  • ONE Championship
  • Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
  • NBA on Prime: Los Angeles at Boston
  • NBA on Prime: Dallas at Oklahoma City

December 6

  • Surely Tomorrow (2025)

December 9

  • Merv (2025)
  • Good Sports Episode 103
  • NBA on Prime: Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals

December 10

  • Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)
  • NBA on Prime: Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals

December 11

  • The Game Awards (2025)
  • Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

December 12

  • Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

December 13

  • NBA on Prime: Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals

December 16

  • Good Sports Episode 104
  • NBA on Prime: Emirates NBA Cup Championship

December 17

  • Fallout Season 2 (2025)

December 18

  • Human Specimens (2025)
  • Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

December 19

  • NBA on Prime: Philadelphia at New York
  • NBA on Prime: Oklahoma City at Minnesota

December 20

  • A Minecraft Movie (2025)

December 22

  • Miss Sophie – Same Procedure as Every Year (2025)
  • Sinners (2025)

December 25

  • Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

December 26

  • The Naked Gun (2025)
  • NBA on Prime: Boston at Indiana
  • NBA on Prime: LA at Portland

December 29

  • A Cinderella Story (2004)

December 30

  • Blade (1998)
  • Blade II (2002)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Free Willy (1993)
  • He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
  • The Creator (2023)
  • In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
  • Music and Lyrics (2007)
  • Practical Magic (1998)
  • Project X (2012)
  • Ready Player One (2018)
  • The Great Gatsby (2013)
  • The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)
  • Wrath of the Titans (2012)

