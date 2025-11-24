Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2025

Prime Video is heating up this December 2025 with a packed lineup of new Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, and live sports action. From the highly anticipated Fallout Season 2 to holiday comedies and major theatrical releases.
December 1
- Supernatural S1-15 (2005)
- 12 Angry Men (1957)
- A Haunting in Venice (2023)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- Death on the Nile (2022)
- Dog (2022)
- Double Impact (1991)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Hackers (1995)
- Hoosiers (1987)
- Igor (2008)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Mad Max (1980)
- Madagascar (2005)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
- Max (2015)
- Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
- Notting Hill (1999)
- Out of Time (2003)
- Penguins Of Madagascar (2014)
- Platoon (1987)
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
- The Birdcage (1996)
- The Man In the Iron Mask (1998)
- The Merchants of Joy (2025)
- The Prodigy (2019)
- Zombieland (2009)
December 2
- Oh. What. Fun. (2025)
- Bullet Train (2022)
- Good Sports Episode 102
December 3
- The Phoenician Scheme (2025)
December 4
- Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
December 5
- ONE Championship
- Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
- NBA on Prime: Los Angeles at Boston
- NBA on Prime: Dallas at Oklahoma City
December 6
- Surely Tomorrow (2025)
December 9
- Merv (2025)
- Good Sports Episode 103
- NBA on Prime: Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals
December 10
- Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)
- NBA on Prime: Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals
December 11
- The Game Awards (2025)
- Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
December 12
- Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)
December 13
- NBA on Prime: Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals
December 16
- Good Sports Episode 104
- NBA on Prime: Emirates NBA Cup Championship
December 17
- Fallout Season 2 (2025)
December 18
- Human Specimens (2025)
- Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
December 19
- NBA on Prime: Philadelphia at New York
- NBA on Prime: Oklahoma City at Minnesota
December 20
- A Minecraft Movie (2025)
December 22
- Miss Sophie – Same Procedure as Every Year (2025)
- Sinners (2025)
December 25
- Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
December 26
- The Naked Gun (2025)
- NBA on Prime: Boston at Indiana
- NBA on Prime: LA at Portland
December 29
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
December 30
- Blade (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Free Willy (1993)
- He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
- The Creator (2023)
- In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
- Music and Lyrics (2007)
- Practical Magic (1998)
- Project X (2012)
- Ready Player One (2018)
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)
- Wrath of the Titans (2012)
