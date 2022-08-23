Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in September 2022.

September 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1

About Last Night (1986)

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1

America’s Book Of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 – 4

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Rapstar (2020)

American Reunion (2012)

American Ripper: Complete Season 1

American Wedding (2003)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1

Big (1988)

Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1

Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Bloods: Season 2B

Born This Way: Complete Season 1

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1

Breaking Up (1997)

Catering Wars: Complete Season 1

Chronicle (2012)

City Confidential: Complete Season 1

Cliffhanger (1993)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 3

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Crime 360: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 5

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2

Diggers (2006)

Divided States: Complete Season 1

Dog The Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1

Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1

Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

Fight Club (1999)

Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1

Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 2

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 1

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1

Food Porn: Complete Season 1

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2

Found: Complete Season 1

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2

Get Smart (2008)

Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1

Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1

Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Haunted History: Complete Season 1

He Got Game (1998)

High-rise (2015)

Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Season 4

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED)

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1

I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 1

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 2

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2

Jamie & Doug’s NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1

Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Jessabelle (2014)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1

Kazaam (1996)

Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost In Space (1998)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 & 7 – 9

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7

Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2

Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1

Maverick (1994)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1

Mobsters: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Multiplicity (1996)

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Obsessed: Complete Season 1

Open Water (2004)

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour: Complete Season 1

Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14

Philadelphia (1993)

Robot And Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Sell This House: Complete Season 1

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Swamp People: Complete Season 10

Taking the Stand S1

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

The American (2010)

The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1

The Cars that Made America: Complete Season 1

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1

The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1

The Fisher King (1991)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1

The Hitcher (1986)

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1

The Machines That Built The World: Complete Season 1

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Rap Game: Complete Season 1

The Social Network (2010)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1

The Toys That Built The World: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3

This Is 40 (2012)

Tigerland (2000)

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won’t Back Down (2012)

World Food Championships: Complete Season 1

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1

September 2

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Cuttputlli (2022)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

White Snake (2019)

September 3

Active Measures (2018)

September 4

Stratton (2017)

September 5

You’re Not You (2014)

September 6

Petite Maman (2021)

September 7

Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere

The Cove (2009)

Racing Extinction (2015)

September 8

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

September 9

Wild Horses (2015)

September 10

Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere

The Last Victim (2022)

September 11

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Dirty Weekend (2015)

September 12

Monarch: Series Premiere

The Grand Seduction (2013)

September 13

Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)

September 14

The Handmaid’s Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

The Come Up: Series Premiere

Higher Power (2018)

The Last Duel (2021)

September 15

2 Days In New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

September 16

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

September 19

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere

September 20

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

September 21

The Resident: Season 6 Premiere

September 22

The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere

Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere

Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 5 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere

Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

September 23

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

September 24

Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere

Dinner in America (2020)

September 26

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 13 Premiere

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere

The Great North: Season 3 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere

A Chiara (2021)

September 27

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere

September 28

The D’Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere

September 30