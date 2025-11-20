Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2025

Hulu is loading up on holiday classics and fresh content this December 2025. From the complete Home Alone franchise to Percy Jackson’s return and a massive reality TV lineup, here’s everything hitting the streaming platform this month.
December 1
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Swan (2010) — 15th Anniversary
Crazy Heart (2010) — 15th Anniversary
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
Epic Movie (2007)
Full-Court Miracle (2003)
Gremlins (1984)
Gremlins En Espanol (1984)
Home Alone (1990) — 35th Anniversary
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)
Home Alone 3 (1997)
Home Alone 4 (2002)
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)
Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)
Legion (2010) — 15th Anniversary
Legion En Espanol (2010) — 15th Anniversary
Love is Strange (2014)
Love Is Strange En Espanol (2014)
Maggie’s Plan (2016)
Maggie’s Plan En Espanol (2016)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)
Night School (2018)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Roll Bounce (2005) — 20th Anniversary
17 Again (2009)
17 Again En Espanol (2009)
Straight Outta Compton (2015) — 10th Anniversary
Superbad (2007)
Superbad En Espanol (2007)
The Leisure Seeker (2018)
The Leisure Seeker En Espanol (2018)
The Meddler (2016)
The Meddler En Espanol (2016)
The Santa Clause (1994)
The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000) — 25th Anniversary
Twas The Night……. (2001)
When the Bough Breaks (2016)
When The Bough Breaks En Espanol (2016)
Wild (2014)
December 2
Griffin in Summer (2025)
The Devil Conspiracy (2022)
December 3
CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1
Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: Complete Season 1
The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1
December 4
I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
December 5
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere
Inheritance (2025)
December 6
Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1
The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2
My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18
1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1
Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6
December 8
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2
December 10
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
December 11
The Death Coast: Complete Season 1
Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Girl Taken (2025)
Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3
December 12
Neighborhood Watch (2025)
Plane (2023)
Under Fire (2025)
December 13
Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8
House Hunters International: Complete Season 199
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Rock The Block: Complete Season 6
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 5
Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1
December 15
The Unknown Country (2022)
December 16
Chevalier (2023)
December 17
Farmer Wants a Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Farming for Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
December 18
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025
The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1
WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1
American Sweatshop (2025)
December 19
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere
December 20
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2
Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3
Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1
London Calling (2025)
December 22
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Complete Season 2
December 23
Strange Harvest (2025)
December 24
Made in Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere
American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
Parent Wars: Complete Season 1
December 26
Finnick 2 (2025)
The Life of Chuck (2024)
December 27
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38
Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8
December 29
The Secret World of Looksmaxxing (2024)
December 30
Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8
December 31
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1A
Grand Prix of Europe (2025)
Together (2025)
