Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2025

Hulu is loading up on holiday classics and fresh content this December 2025. From the complete Home Alone franchise to Percy Jackson’s return and a massive reality TV lineup, here’s everything hitting the streaming platform this month.

December 1

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010) — 15th Anniversary

Crazy Heart (2010) — 15th Anniversary

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Epic Movie (2007)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins En Espanol (1984)

Home Alone (1990) — 35th Anniversary

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Home Alone 4 (2002)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

Legion (2010) — 15th Anniversary

Legion En Espanol (2010) — 15th Anniversary

Love is Strange (2014)

Love Is Strange En Espanol (2014)

Maggie’s Plan (2016)

Maggie’s Plan En Espanol (2016)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Night School (2018)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Roll Bounce (2005) — 20th Anniversary

17 Again (2009)

17 Again En Espanol (2009)

Straight Outta Compton (2015) — 10th Anniversary

Superbad (2007)

Superbad En Espanol (2007)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

The Leisure Seeker En Espanol (2018)

The Meddler (2016)

The Meddler En Espanol (2016)

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000) — 25th Anniversary

Twas The Night……. (2001)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

When The Bough Breaks En Espanol (2016)

Wild (2014)

December 2

Griffin in Summer (2025)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

December 3

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: Complete Season 1

The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1

December 4

I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

December 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere

Inheritance (2025)

December 6

Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2

My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18

1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1

Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6

December 8

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2

December 10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

December 11

The Death Coast: Complete Season 1

Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Girl Taken (2025)

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3

December 12

Neighborhood Watch (2025)

Plane (2023)

Under Fire (2025)

December 13

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8

House Hunters International: Complete Season 199

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rock The Block: Complete Season 6

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 5

Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1

December 15

The Unknown Country (2022)

December 16

Chevalier (2023)

December 17

Farmer Wants a Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Farming for Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

December 18

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025

The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

American Sweatshop (2025)

December 19

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere

December 20

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3

Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1

London Calling (2025)

December 22

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Complete Season 2

December 23

Strange Harvest (2025)

December 24

Made in Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

Parent Wars: Complete Season 1

December 26

Finnick 2 (2025)

The Life of Chuck (2024)

December 27

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8

December 29

The Secret World of Looksmaxxing (2024)

December 30

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8

December 31

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1A

Grand Prix of Europe (2025)

Together (2025)

