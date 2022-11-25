Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022.
December 1
- Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7
- Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13
- The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30
- Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2
- A Chance for Christmas (2021)
- Anger Management (2003)
- Awakenings (1990)
- Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)
- Barney’s Version (2010)
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)
- Being Julia (2004)
- Brothers (2009)
- Christine (1983)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)
- Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
- Epic Movie (2007)
- Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
- Final Destination (2000)
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- Final Destination 5 (2011)
- Good Kids (2016)
- The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)
- Hancock (2008)
- The Happening (2008)
- I, Frankenstein (2014)
- I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)
- Liar, Liar (1997)
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
- Machine Gun Preacher (2011)
- Marmaduke (2010)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- Only You (1994)
- Pathfinder (2005)
- Picture Perfect (1997)
- Pulling Strings (2013)
- The Rider (2018)
- Rio (2011)
- The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
- The Scout (1994)
- Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)
- This Christmas (2007)
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
- Wall Street (1987)
- White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
- Witless Protection (2008)
December 2
- Darby and the Dead (2022)
- American Carnage (2021)
- Gone in the Night (2022)
December 3
- Huda’s Salon (2021)
December 5
- Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes
December 7
- Connect: Complete Season 1
December 8
- The Night House (2020)
- Proximity (2020)
December 9
- It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022)
- The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4
- CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
- Fate of a Sport (2022)
- My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)
- White Elephant (2022)
December 10
- Offseason (2021)
December 11
- Retrograde (2022)
- Rogue (2020)
December 12
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Blackfish (2013)
- Dunkirk (2017)
- Inception (2010)
- Insomnia (2002)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
December 13
- FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1
December 14
- Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series
December 15
- A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere
- Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special
- Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special
- Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11
- Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special
- The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3
- Freddie Mercury: Special
- Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Guns N’ Roses: Special
- The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1
- I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
- Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1
- Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1
- Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14
- Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2
- O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special
- Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1
- Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
- The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
- Third Reich: The Fall: Special
- Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1
- WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1
- 360 (2011)
- Life Partners (2014)
December 16
- Collide (2022)
- I Love My Dad (2022)
December 18
- The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)
December 19
- Paranoia (2013)
- The Torch (2022)
- Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)
December 20
- Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7
- Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7
December 21
- Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)
December 23
- Mack + Rita (2022)
- Sharp Stick (2022)
December 24
- Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream
- Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere
- The Hummingbird Project (2018)
December 25
- The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream
- Mfkz (2018)
December 26
- Letterkenny: Complete Season 11
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- Last Looks (2021)
December 27
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)
December 30
- Delia’s Gone (2022)
- Into the Deep (2022)
- The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)
December 31
- Enough Said (2013)
- Runner Runner (2013)
- New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream