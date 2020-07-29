From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2020.

August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special

August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

August 7

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode

August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

August 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134

Island Life: Complete Season 15

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16

August 16

Behind You (2020)

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3

August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5

August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7

August 28

The Binge (2020)

August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Expiring August 31