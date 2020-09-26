Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2020.

October 1

Maleficent

October 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons (s31)

Zenimation Extended Edition Premiere

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 102 – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day at Disney Episode 144 – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True Episode 308 – “Our Solar System”

October 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

The Right Stuff Premiere Episode 101 – “Sierra Hotel”

Episode 102 – “Goodies”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast”

Weird But True Episode 309 – “Cooking”

One Day at Disney Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

October 16

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (s3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds Premiere

The Right Stuff Episode 103- “Single Combat Warrior”

One Day At Disney Episode 146 – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 104 – “Meet the Mandrills”

Meet the Chimps Premiere

Weird But True Episode 310 – “Explorers”

October 23

Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 105 – “Aardvark Love!”

Once Upon a Snowman Premiere

The Big Fib New Episodes 116 – 130

The Right Stuff Episode 104 – “Advent”

Weird But True Episode 311 – “Scuba Diving”

One Day At Disney Episode 147 – “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”

October 30

Disney the Owl House (s1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (s1)

The Mandalorian Season Premiere “Chapter 9”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 106 – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”

The Right Stuff Episode 105 – “The Kona Kai Seance”

Weird But True Episode 312 – “Camping”

One Day At Disney Episode 148 – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”