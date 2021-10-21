Everything Coming to Disney Plus in November 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in November 2021.
November 3
- Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
- Photo Ark (S2)
- Storm Rising (S1)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109 “Scutwork”
November 5
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
- Santa Buddies
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Snow Buddies
- Space Buddies
- X-Men: First Class
November 10
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”
November 12 — Disney+ Day
- Feast (Short)
- Frozen Fever (Short)
- Get A Horse! (Short)
- Jungle Cruise
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- All-New Short From The Simpsons
- Paperman (Short)
- Tangled Ever After (Short)
- The Little Matchgirl (Short)
- The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
- Tick Tock Tale (Short)
- Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney+ Day Premiere
- Entrelazados – All Episodes Streaming – Disney+ Day Premiere (Season 1)
- Home Sweet Home Alone – Disney+ Day Premiere
- Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special – Disney+ Day Premiere
- Olaf Presents – All Episodes Streaming – Disney+ Day Premiere (Season 1)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episodes 1-5 – Disney+ Day Premiere (Season 2)
- Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – Disney+ Day Premiere
November 17
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
November 19
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- Puppy For Hanukkah
- The Pixar Story
November 24
- Becoming Cousteau
- PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
- Port Protection Alaska (S4)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
- Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere
November 25
- The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 1” – Premiere
November 26
- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 2”
November 27
- The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 3”