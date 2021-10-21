Everything Coming to Disney Plus in November 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in November 2021.

November 3

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109 “Scutwork”

November 5

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

November 10

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”

November 12 — Disney+ Day

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney+ Day Premiere

Entrelazados – All Episodes Streaming – Disney+ Day Premiere (Season 1)

Home Sweet Home Alone – Disney+ Day Premiere

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special – Disney+ Day Premiere

Olaf Presents – All Episodes Streaming – Disney+ Day Premiere (Season 1)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episodes 1-5 – Disney+ Day Premiere (Season 2)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – Disney+ Day Premiere

November 17

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

November 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

November 24

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere

November 25

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 1” – Premiere

November 26

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 2”

November 27