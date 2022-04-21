Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2022.

May 4

Life Below Zero (S18)

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

Moon Knight – Finale – Episode 6

May 11

Just Like Me (S1, S2)

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)

Something Bit Me! (S1)

The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)

The Wizard of Paws (S2)

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – Premiere

The Quest – Premiere

May 13

Sneakerella – Premiere

May 18

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)

May 20

Shook

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Premiere

May 27