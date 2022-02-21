Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2022. More Disney News!

March 2

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

March 4

Russia’s White Tiger

March 9

Weekend Family – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

– All Episodes Streaming The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”

March 11

Turning Red – Premiere

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere

March 16

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”

March 18

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere

More Than Robots – Premiere

March 23

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Parallels – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”

March 25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

March 30