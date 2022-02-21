Everything Coming to Disney Plus

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2022. More Disney News!

March 2

  • Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
  • Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
  • West Side Story
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

March 4

  • Russia’s White Tiger

March 9

  • Weekend Family – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”

March 11

  • Turning Red – Premiere
  • Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere

March 16

  • Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
  • Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
  • Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”

March 18

  • Step
  • Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere
  • More Than Robots – Premiere

March 23

  • Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
  • The Doc Files (S1)
  • Parallels – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”

March 25

  • OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere
  • The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

March 30

  • I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
  • Moon Knight – Episode 1 – Premiere
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

