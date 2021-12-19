Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in January 2022.

January 1

X-Men: First Class

January 5

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2

January 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

January 12

Eternals

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3

January 14

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

January 19

Vets On The Beach (S1)

Vets On The Beach (S2)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Batch 2 Premiere – Season 2 – Episodes 6-10

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye – Premiere

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4

January 26

Random Rings (S1)

Random Rings (S2)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5

January 28