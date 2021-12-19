Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in January 2022.
January 1
- X-Men: First Class
January 5
- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)
- The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2
January 7
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
- Like Mike
- Like Mike 2
- The Sandlot
January 12
- Eternals
- The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3
January 14
- Betty White Goes Wild!
- Catch That Kid
January 19
- Vets On The Beach (S1)
- Vets On The Beach (S2)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Batch 2 Premiere – Season 2 – Episodes 6-10
- Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye – Premiere
- The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4
January 26
- Random Rings (S1)
- Random Rings (S2)
- The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5
January 28
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere