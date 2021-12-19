Everything Coming to Disney Plus

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in January 2022.

January 1

  • X-Men: First Class

January 5

  • Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)
  • The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2

January 7

  • Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
  • Like Mike
  • Like Mike 2
  • The Sandlot

January 12

  • Eternals
  • The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3

January 14

  • Betty White Goes Wild!
  • Catch That Kid

January 19

  • Vets On The Beach (S1)
  • Vets On The Beach (S2)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Batch 2 Premiere – Season 2 – Episodes 6-10
  • Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye – Premiere
  • The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4

January 26

  • Random Rings (S1)
  • Random Rings (S2)
  • The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5

January 28

  • The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere

