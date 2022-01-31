Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in February 2022.
February 2
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
- The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
- The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6
February 4
- Never Been Kissed
- Torn
- Snow Dogs
February 9
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
- The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 7 – Finale
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye – Premiere
February 16
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of “Eternals” – Premiere
February 18
- The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Premiere
February 23
- Free Guy
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block” – Premiere
February 25
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!