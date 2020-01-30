Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in February 2020.

February 1



Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot (Returning Title)

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

February 2



Descendants 3

February 5



Toy Story 4

February 7



Diary of a Future President – Episode 104 “The National Mall”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 114 “Toy Story: Toy Bins”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 114 “Dynamic Danielle”

One Day at Disney – Episode 110 “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

February 9



Old Dogs

February 14



Diary of a Future President – Episode 105 “Whistleblower”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 201 “Marching Down the Aisle”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 115 “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 115 “Roving Robbie”

One Day at Disney – Episode 111 “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

February 16



Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

February 20



Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

February 21



Diary of a Future President – Episode 106 “Habaes Corpus”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 2020 “Alaska to Marry Me”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 116 “Artistocats: Headbands”

Marvel’s Hero Project – episode 116 “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”

One Day at Disney – Episode 112 “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 701 “The Bad Batch”