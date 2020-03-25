Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2020.
April 1
Doctor Dolittle
April 3
Onward
Life on the Edge (new episode)
Dolphin Reef (new episode)
Diving With Dolphins (new episode)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode, finale)
Shop Class (new episode)
Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
One Day At Disney (new episode)
Be Our Chef (new episode)
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
Don’s Fountain of Youth
Donald’s Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks (S1-3)
How to Play Football
Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto’s Party
Sea Scouts
Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
The New Neighbor
The Small One
The Straight Story
April 10
A Celebration of Music from the Coco Premiere
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
Shop Class (new episode)
Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
One Day At Disney (new episode)
Be Our Chef (new episode)
Life Below Zero (S14)
Paradise Island (S1)
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)
April 12
PJ Masks (S3)
April 17
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
Shop Class (new episode, finale)
Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
One Day At Disney (new episode)
Be Our Chef (new episode)
Brain Games (S8)
Let’s Stick Together
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
Pluto’s Purchase
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)
April 19
Just Roll with It (S1)
April 20
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)
April 22
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)
April 24
America’s Funniest Home Videos – S12-19, 23
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
One Day At Disney (new episode)
Be Our Chef (new episode)
April 30
National Treasure