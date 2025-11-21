Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2025

Michael Carpenter
December brings holiday magic to Disney+ with festive specials, the highly anticipated Percy Jackson Season 2, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film. Here’s everything streaming on Disney+ this December 2025.

December 1

  • I AM BOXER – Episode 2

December 2

  • Dancing with the Holidays
  • Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

December 3

  • Are You Sure?! – Two-Episode Premiere
  • CMA Country Christmas
  • Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) – New Episodes
  • RoboGobo – Holiday Episode

December 5

  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) – Premiere
  • Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts

December 6

  • Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson

December 8

  • I AM BOXER – Episode 3
  • Monsters Funday Football
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 3) – All Episodes

December 10

  • Are You Sure?! – Two New Episodes
  • Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode
  • Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere
  • Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (Season 1)

December 12

  • The End of an Era – Two-Episode Premiere
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

December 15

  • I AM BOXER – Episode 4

December 17

  • Are You Sure?! – Two New Episodes
  • Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation – Season Finale
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) – Two New Episodes
  • SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes Including Holiday Episode

December 19

  • Discovered By Disaster (Season 1)
  • The End of an Era – Episodes 3 & 4

December 20

  • Inside the Enchanted Waterways

December 22

  • I AM BOXER – Episode 5

December 24

  • Are You Sure?! – Two New Episodes
  • Made in Korea – Two-Episode Premiere
  • Parent Wars (Season 1)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) – New Episode

December 25

  • Cavaliers at Knicks – Dunk the Halls
  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

December 26

  • The End of an Era – Final Two Episodes

December 29

  • I AM BOXER – Episode 6

December 30

  • Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)
  • Little Angel (Season 8)
  • Made in Korea – Episodes 3 & 4
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) – New Episode
  • Strangest Things (Season 3)

