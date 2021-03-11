Ross Lester and Everybody Drum Some will resurrect the Murfreesboro Community Rhythm Event on the first day of spring. Murfreesboro drummers, music fans and community members will gather to once again ring in spring on Saturday, March 20.

The Rhythm Event, held inside St. Patrick’s Anglican Church, will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

After a year marked with shutdowns and sickness, the drumming session may be just the joyful activity that some need and will help turn the page to a new season.

“After the past 12 months, we want to help get our community back into some recognizable rhythms,” Lester said.

Lester invites everyone who would like to participate to join in with the percussive group, comprised of players with widely varying levels of musical proficiency.

“Sometimes folks come to these events not quite knowing what to expect,” the drum leader said. “They may think to themselves, ‘Everyone playing drums all at once? How can that work?’ Then they are surprised and delighted to find that when all of the participants get on the beat together, we can make some truly amazing music!”

He said he looks forward to presenting a rhythm event at his home church, St. Patrick’s, located at 7103 Baker Rd. near the Blackman community.

“We have an interesting space for doing the drumming,” Lester said. “I think this will be a great event this year. Folks seem to be ready to get out and do some stuff!”

The Everybody Drum Some Community Rhythm events feature some of the widest age ranges of any musical ensemble; participants may very well be aged 2 or 80.

And, according to Sharon Stephens, a recreational therapist at the Murfreesboro VA who has attended and participated in some of the Everybody Drum Some community percussion sessions, “Group drumming helps reduce stress and anxiety, it improves mood, builds camaraderie. Recreational drumming is very therapeutic. It helps encourage self expression and has many health benefits.”

Participants can bring drums, shakers, tambourines, woodblocks, cowbells or percussive instruments of any type, but even those who have no instrument may come out and use one from the extensive Everybody Drum Some collection. All are welcome to come join the community in making some joyful music together.

The Murfreesboro Community Rhythm Event will take place on Saturday, March 20, from 6:30–8 p.m. indoors at St. Patrick’s Anglican Church.

To learn more about Everybody Drum Some, visit everybodydrumsome.com; for more on St. Patrick’s, visit stpatricksboro.org.